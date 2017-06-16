Home Movies

Frantz,

directed by Francois Ozon

(PG-13, 1 hour, 54 minutes)

Truth is up for grabs in this stunningly photographed black-and-white drama set in the dysfunctional environment of post World War I Germany and France (1914-1918). It concerns heartbroken young German Anna (Paula Beer), whose fiance, Frantz, was killed during the horrors of trench warfare, and Adrien (Pierre Niney), a French war veteran who unexpectedly shows up in Anna's town to place flowers on Frantz's grave.

The Frenchman's presence is not welcomed by the small community, which is in grave disorder from Germany's defeat. Yet grieving Anna gradually warms to the attractive, reserved young man as she learns of his deep friendship with Frantz, revealed in enigmatic flashbacks of their time spent together in Paris (shot in color).

But it could be that her growing affection for Adrien is misplaced. Is a comforting lie acceptable when the truth brings uncertainty and pain?

The film is a different view of Ernst Lubitsch's 1932 anti-war drama Broken Lullaby. With Ernst Stotzner, Johann von Bulow, Marie Gruber; directed by Francois Ozon. Subtitled.

1 Mile to You (not rated, 1 hour, 44 minutes) What starts out as a touching melodrama about a grieving teenager (Graham Rogers) who uses long-distance running to cope with the death of his girlfriend (Stefanie Scott) makes a series of baffling plot turns that allow the narrative to lose its momentum. Billy Crudup plays the wise coach under whom the boy grows as a person and an athlete. (Crudup, you might recall, made quite an impression when he played 1972 Olympic distance runner Steve Prefontaine, who formed a similar bond with his coach, Bill Bowerman, played by Donald Sutherland, in 1998's Without Limits). With Tim Roth, Peter Coyote; directed by Leif Tilden.

Growing Up Smith (PG-13, 1 hour, 52 minutes) A well-meaning twist on cross-cultural comedy, nostalgia-drenched and over-sweetened Growing Up Smith concerns 10-year-old Smith (Roni Akurati), who comes to live in a small U.S. town in 1979 with his family and promptly falls for the girl next door, which causes him to become fanatical about living the American dream. With Jason Lee, Hilarie Burton, Jake Busey, Anjul Nigam, Poorna Jagannathan; directed by Frank Lotito.

The Lego Batman Movie (PG, 1 hour, 30 minutes) Bouncy and skillfully animated, this sequel to 2014's The Lego Movie is set in a time when big changes are coming to the cosmopolitan city of Gotham. To prevent the evil Joker from succeeding in a hostile takeover, city guardian Batman might have to change his solitary ways and work with others, as well as find within his grim self a lighter approach to life. Animated with the voices of Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Rosario Dawson, Michael Cera, Ralph Fiennes, Mariah Carey; directed by Chris McKay.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (R, 2 hours, 2 minutes) This violent, full-throttle sequel, ablaze with flashily rendered computer generated imaging and a practically nonstop procession of visual thrills, builds on the solid foundation of the surprise 2014 original by following celebrated hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) as he is forced out of retirement by a one-time colleague who's scheming to become the boss of a mysterious worldwide assassins' guild. For a variety of reasons, among them a blood oath, our hero must help him. With Thomas Sadowski, John Leguizamo, Lance Reddick, Bridget Moynahan, Ian McShane; directed by Chad Stahelski.

MovieStyle on 06/16/2017