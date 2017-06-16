Hospital gun bill now Kansas law

TOPEKA, Kan. — Public hospitals, mental health centers and other health facilities in Kansas can ban concealed guns without expensive security upgrades after Republican Gov. Sam Brownback allowed a bill to become law Thursday without his signature.

Brownback has been a strong gun-rights advocate but broke with the National Rifle Association and its state allies, which wanted less sweeping changes in the state’s concealed-carry laws. But the conservative governor also faced strong pressure from hospitals and the University of Kansas Health System.

A 2013 law required public buildings to allow gun owners to take concealed weapons inside if those buildings lacked heightened security such as guards or metal detectors. Universities and public health facilities received a four-year exemption that was due to expire July 1.

The new law grants a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, community mental health centers, publicly owned nursing homes and indigent clinics. It also allows the University of Kansas Health System and the university’s adjacent medical school in Kansas City, Kan., to ban concealed guns.

The new exemption does not apply to state universities or colleges.

The NRA and its allies wanted a narrower exemption.