Josh Duggar drops attempt to join sisters' records lawsuit

Josh Duggar is withdrawing his motion to intervene in a federal lawsuit filed by his sisters, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday.

The lawsuit centered on the fact that police released information to a celebrity magazine about allegations that Duggar sexually abused his sisters when they were minors.

The plaintiffs claimed that the officials should not have released police documents to In Touch Weekly magazine.

Duggar’s attorney Gregory Payne filed the one-sentence motion to withdraw Friday, and it was granted by U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks, the newspaper reported.

Four of Josh Duggar's sisters — Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar — sued Northwest Arkansas officials in May, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Duggar’s motion was filed in June.