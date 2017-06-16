Little Rock man accused of stealing car at gunpoint, hitting 2 vehicles while fleeing

A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and hit two other cars while fleeing, police said.

Latavious Murry of Little Rock was armed when he took the vehicle from a victim who lives in the 2300 block of South Rock Street, according to a police report.

An officer in an unmarked police unit reportedly spotted the stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of John Barrow Road sometime before 7:45 p.m. and tried it over.

The driver, later identified by police as Murry, fled and eventually struck two vehicles in the 5800 block of University Avenue before he was arrested, the report said.

He faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief and fleeing, all felonies.

A hearing is scheduled June 22.