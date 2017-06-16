Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man accused of stealing car at gunpoint, hitting 2 vehicles while fleeing
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:31 a.m.
A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and hit two other cars while fleeing, police said.
Latavious Murry of Little Rock was armed when he took the vehicle from a victim who lives in the 2300 block of South Rock Street, according to a police report.
An officer in an unmarked police unit reportedly spotted the stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of John Barrow Road sometime before 7:45 p.m. and tried it over.
The driver, later identified by police as Murry, fled and eventually struck two vehicles in the 5800 block of University Avenue before he was arrested, the report said.
He faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief and fleeing, all felonies.
A hearing is scheduled June 22.
titleist10 says... June 16, 2017 at 8:41 a.m.
Another graduate of The Professionsl Thug School
idratherbesailing says... June 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
You know - every day another one. How many of these guys are out there? Thousands? Ever cruise through the mug shots? It's like a busy bus station down there. It's terrible that these young men think that this path they've chosen doesn't have an unhappy ending. Or in most cases - many unhappy endings.
