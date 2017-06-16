Little Rock man held in beating of woman, toddler

A 26-year-old man once accused of murder was arrested Thursday after police said he attacked a woman and hit a toddler in the face with a broomstick, according to a police report.

Linquinton Dean, 26, of Little Rock was arrested Thursday morning at an apartment complex at 7700 N. Chicot Road, the report said.

Police said the woman was hit several times in the head, face and body, according to the report. The report said wood slats, a shower rod and a broomstick were used in the attack. The woman's head also was pushed into a wall, the report said.

During the attack, a 1-year-old toddler was hit in the face with a broomstick, according to the report.

The report said the attack "caused serious physical injury to both victims."

Police charged Dean with first-degree battery, first-degree domestic battery and violation of an order of protection.

Dean was previously arrested in November in the death of Fred Duhart, 38, who died weeks after he and four others were injured in a Nov. 2 shooting outside 2111 Bragg St.

Four people, including Duhart, were shot while a fifth victim was grazed by a bullet, police said. Authorities also arrested Darius Gulley in the case.

Online court records show that Dean and Gulley were both charged with capital murder and four counts of first-degree battery. Those charges were later dropped, records show.

Metro on 06/16/2017