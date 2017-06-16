Little Rock man shot by 'baby mama's brother,' he tells police

A 27-year-old Little Rock man told police that he was shot in the leg early Friday by his "baby mama's brother," police said.

Craig Crook was hit once in the right calf before being taken to CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Crook was shot about 1 a.m. at a home in the 7700 block of North Chicot Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Crook told investigators that he was trying to leave the residence after an argument with his "baby mama" when her brother approached him and they "exchanged words," the report said. The man "then pulled out a gun and shot him," the report said.

Police said they found a crime scene outside the apartment in the area where the woman lives.

A suspect was not identified by name on the report, and it didn't indicate an arrest had been made.