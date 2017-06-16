Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock woman who thought she was taking photo of drug dealer ends up pushed, robbed
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock woman was pushed to the ground and robbed Thursday night after she tried to take a picture of a stranger she thought was selling drugs, officials said.
Officers were called to an assault in the 700 block of West 26th Street shortly after 11 p.m., according to a police report.
A 40-year-old woman who lives nearby told police she noticed a silver two-door Mercedes Benz parked in front of a house that's being renovated.
A person in the Mercedes looked like he was selling drugs, the woman said, so she confronted him and tried to get a picture of his license plate.
He got out of the car, pushed her to the ground, took her phone and said, "B**** you are not getting your phone back," the report said.
The woman got into her vehicle and went to her home about a block away, where she found her phone a couple feet from her residence, she said.
No suspects were named on the report.
