Police: Little Rock woman who thought she was taking photo of drug dealer ends up pushed, robbed

A Little Rock woman was pushed to the ground and robbed Thursday night after she tried to take a picture of a stranger she thought was selling drugs, officials said.

Officers were called to an assault in the 700 block of West 26th Street shortly after 11 p.m., according to a police report.

A 40-year-old woman who lives nearby told police she noticed a silver two-door Mercedes Benz parked in front of a house that's being renovated.

A person in the Mercedes looked like he was selling drugs, the woman said, so she confronted him and tried to get a picture of his license plate.

He got out of the car, pushed her to the ground, took her phone and said, "B**** you are not getting your phone back," the report said.

The woman got into her vehicle and went to her home about a block away, where she found her phone a couple feet from her residence, she said.

No suspects were named on the report.