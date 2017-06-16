Home / Latest News /
Missing Arkansas man’s body found in river
This article was published today at 10:05 a.m.
The body of an Arkansas man who went missing earlier this week when he was “swept away” in a river was found Thursday afternoon, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
The body of Ryan Shane Johnson, 21, of Fouke was recovered around 12:15 p.m. near Smith Park Landing in Miller County, according to the newspaper. Johnson drowned Tuesday night while he was with friends at the Sulphur River, the Gazette reported.
Authorities did not expect to find Johnson alive; officials had called the search a "recovery effort” since Wednesday.
Several agencies, including the Miller County Office of Emergency Management, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and multiple fire departments, worked to recover Johnson’s body at the park off Arkansas 237, the Gazette reported.
