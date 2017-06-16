• Dennis Rodman, the former basketball star who's now on his fifth visit to Pyongyang, gifted a copy of The Art of the Deal to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In the 1987 book, now-President Donald Trump lays out the key principles to stick to during a negotiation -- basically, the recipe for his success. These include mantras like "think big" and "maximize your options." Rodman had hoped to see the 33-year-old North Korean leader -- to whom he once sang "happy birthday" from the basketball court -- during this latest visit to North Korea, but that doesn't appear to have happened yet. Rodman has instead been seen visiting the birthplace of "eternal president" Kim Il Sung, the nation's founding leader and the grandfather of Kim Jong Un, and with the women's basketball team. On Thursday, he presented gifts for Kim to North Korea's minister of sports: two autographed basketball jerseys, soap sets, a mermaid jigsaw, and two books: Where's Waldo? and The Art of the Deal. Trump and Rodman know each other -- the basketball player was on Celebrity Apprentice -- and Kim hosted Rodman in North Korea several times in 2013 and 2014. That makes the NBA Hall of Famer the link between Kim and Trump and has provoked speculation that Rodman has gone to North Korea as a kind of emissary for the president. The State Department has strongly denied that Rodman's trip is anything other than a private one.

• Rebel Wilson on Thursday won a defamation lawsuit against a magazine publisher that the Australian actress accused of costing her Hollywood roles through articles that claimed she lied about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney. A Victoria state Supreme Court jury of six women in Melbourne deliberated for two days before delivering its verdict against Bauer Media, publisher of Australian magazines Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK. Justice John Dixon will decide later how much money to award the 37-year-old actress, best known for her work in comedies Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids. Outside court, Wilson said she felt the "stain" had been removed from her reputation. "The reason I'm here is not for damages; it's to clear my name," Wilson told reporters. "I was hoping the jury would do the right thing and send a message to these tabloids, and they've done that, so for me, it's over in my mind." The jury found that Bauer failed to prove the articles published in 2015 were substantially true or that they were unlikely to harm her career. Claims made by Bauer in the articles included that Wilson lied about her age and had falsely said she was named Rebel at birth. They also found that Bauer had said Wilson lied about being related to U.S. entertainment entrepreneur Walt Disney and about being raised in a "ghetto" area of Sydney.

