NLR man charged in vehicle break-ins

A 21-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after he told police he took belongings from a number of unlocked vehicles in North Little Rock, according to police reports.

Londra Gatlin, 21, of North Little Rock was arrested at 4100 Camp Robinson Road early Thursday, according to a police report. Gatlin was found after police were called to the 4400 block of North Maple Street to investigate a breaking-and-entering report, authorities said.

A woman told police she saw a person with a backpack and wearing a black hoodie and long black pants inside her blue Chevrolet. She yelled at the man, and he tran, the report said. An officer fouynd Gatlin about 10 minutes later, wearing long black pants and a black hoodie, police said.

Gatlin also had a backpack, and inside it police found a brown wallet that did not belong to Gatlin, according to the report. Authorities contacted the wallet's owner, who said someone had entered his unlocked Subaru and had taken his brown "business card" wallet along with some change, according to the report.

Police also discovered there was an outstanding warrant for Gatlin's arrest in another case.

After being arrested, Gatlin admitted his involvement in a series of other break-ins in which he took items from unlocked vehicles, according to the reports.

Gatlin also told police he took a bicycle on Mellene Drive in North Little Rock, according to a report. And in another incident, Gatlin admitted to entering a vehicle on West 39th Street and taking change, according to police reports.

Gatlin faces at least six counts of breaking and entering, one count of theft by receiving and one count of theft of property, according to arrest reports.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night without bail.

Man held in beating of woman, toddler

A 26-year-old man once accused of murder was arrested Thursday after police said he attacked a woman and hit a toddler in the face with a broomstick, according to a police report.

Linquinton Dean, 26, of Little Rock was arrested Thursday morning at an apartment complex at 7700 N. Chicot Road, the report said.

Police said the woman was hit several times in the head, face and body, according to the report. The report said wood slats, a shower rod and a broomstick were used in the attack. The woman's head also was pushed into a wall, the report said.

During the attack, a 1-year-old toddler was hit in the face with a broomstick, according to the report.

The report said the attack "caused serious physical injury to both victims."

Police charged Dean with first-degree battery, first-degree domestic battery and violation of an order of protection.

Dean was previously arrested in November in the death of Fred Duhart, 38, who died weeks after he and four others were injured in a Nov. 2 shooting outside 2111 Bragg St.

Four people, including Duhart, were shot while a fifth victim was grazed by a bullet, police said. Authorities also arrested Darius Gulley in the case.

Online court records show that Dean and Gulley were both charged with capital murder and four counts of first-degree battery. Those charges were later dropped, records show.

Metro on 06/16/2017