DODGERS

Jurrjens suspended

Jair Jurrjens, a former Atlanta Braves pitcher trying to make it back to the major leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been slapped with an 80-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. In announcing the suspension, the office of the commissioner said Jurrjens, 31, tested positive for exogenous testosterone in violation of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program. A one-time All-Star with the Braves, Jurrjens was 4-3 with a 4.64 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) for the Dodgers' Class AAA Oklahoma City affiliate this season and had 44 strikeouts with 18 walks in 54 1/3 innings. He last pitched in the major leagues with Colorado in 2014, posting a 10.61 ERA in two starts for the Rockies. Jurrjens had his best seasons with the Braves, going 50-36 with a 3.58 ERA in 119 games (118 starts) in five seasons through 2012 before his promising career was stalled by chronic knee problems and a groin injury.

YANKEES

Sabathia on disabled list

CC Sabathia went on the 10-day disabled list Thursday after the New York Yankees left-hander was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain that could sideline him for at least four weeks. The pitcher sustained the Grade 2 strain when pushing off the rubber Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif. New York recalled right-hander Domingo German from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Sabathia's roster spot and also brought up right-hander Luis Cessa from Class AAA.

METS

Harvey, Walker to DL

New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey will be sidelined for several weeks with a stress injury to the scapula of his right shoulder, the latest setback to a career already slowed by Tommy John surgery and a thoracic outlet syndrome operation. The injury-ravaged Mets also put second baseman Neil Walker on the 10-day disabled list with a partially torn left hamstring. He was replaced by infielder Gavin Cecchini, who was recalled Thursday from Class AAA Las Vegas. The moves came as the below-.500 Mets, who have played well lately, got ready to open a four-game series against NL East-leading Washington. Harvey had a platelet-rich plasma injection at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Thursday, a day after his fastball averaged 91.8 mph against the Chicago Cubs, down from 94-96.5 mph in his previous starts this season, according to Brooks Baseball. Harvey was pulled after four innings in a 9-4 victory over the Cubs.

Netting to be extended

The Mets said they plan to extend the netting that protects fans to far beyond the dugouts at Citi Field. The team said Thursday the new measures will be in place July 14, when they play the Colorado Rockies in their first game after the All-Star break. The team's existing protection already meets the guidelines recommended by Major League Baseball before the 2016 season. Next month, the 30-foot netting that serves as the backstop will be extended past the camera wells at the far ends of the dugouts. There also be will 8-foot netting down the foul lines, to the point where the stands angle into the field. The Mets said the new system is 97 percent invisible to fans in the seats. There have not been any serious injuries to fans by foul balls at Citi Field this season.

ATHLETICS

Pitching coach fired

Pitching coach Curt Young has been fired by the Oakland Athletics and bullpen coach Scott Emerson was promoted to the position. The A's announced the moves Thursday, ahead of the opener of a four-game home series against the New York Yankees. Young spent two stints with the club and currently was in his sixth season back with the A's after previously serving as pitching coach from 2004-10. He was Boston's pitching coach in 2011. A fourth-round draft pick by the A's in 1981 and member of the 1989 World Series champions, Young pitched 10 of his 11 major league seasons for Oakland. He coached in the franchise's farm system for eight seasons as well. Minor league pitching coordinator Gil Patterson was set to work as bullpen coach through the weekend.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 06/16/2017