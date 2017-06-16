Officials to install 2 new seismometers in Arkansas to study recent increase in earthquakes

Two additional seismometers are set to be deployed in northern Arkansas after more than a dozen small earthquakes, including five Thursday, recently shook the region.

The installation of the data-collecting devices northeast of Harrison is intended to present a clearer picture of what has spurred the recent increase in seismic activity, said Scott Ausbrooks, assistant director of the Arkansas Geological Survey.

“The more stations you have, the better control you will have in monitoring,” Ausbrooks said, noting that at this point that officials have been able to get a general idea of where the tremors originate.

Once deployed Saturday near Bull Shoals Lake, the seismometers will be able to better pinpoint the area of concern and examine what is behind the recent increase in tremors, according to the agency.

Since Sunday, 13 earthquakes have been recorded about 10 miles northeast of Harrison near Bergman in Boone County.

Seven of those shook north Arkansas residents on Sunday, another hit Tuesday, and five more happened Thursday.

The largest quake, a 3.6-magnitude tremor, rattled the state's north around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, according to U.S. Geological Survey data. It was centered 5 miles north of Bergman.

An aftershock measuring 2.4 magnitude shook the same area about an hour later, and a third quake with a magnitude of 2.3 was recorded around 2:25 p.m. that day.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information, which is also part of the deployment of the additional instruments, said in a statement that the largest aftershock was a 2.9-magnitude quake.

That was recorded around 9:30 p.m. Thursday nearly 1 mile northeast of the 3.6-magnitude tremor.

“So far this appears to be a normal aftershock sequence and the size and frequency of earthquakes should decrease over the next several days,” the research center based at the University of Memphis said in a statement.

A determination has not been made regarding what may be a factor in the recent quakes, but the source is initially believed to be natural — either through a fault line or as a result of an influx of water in the lake spurred by recent rainfall, Ausbrooks said.

“Given the proximity to the lake, the recent significant rise may be a contributing factor but we don’t know for sure,” he said.

As of Friday afternoon, Bull Shoals Lake sat at an elevation of around 690 feet above sea level. That is about 30 feet above its normal seasonal pool level, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Ruled out is the possibility of fracking as the cause of recent seismic activity, according to the agency.

"There is no drilling or wastewater disposal in the area," Ausbrooks said.

Ausbrooks noted that while uncommon in the state’s north-central region, quakes have happened decades before in the area.