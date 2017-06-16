Online nude photos lead to prison term

FORT SMITH -- A Harrison man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to more than 29 years in prison after pleading guilty to exchanging nude photos on Facebook with a 14-year-old boy.

Chief U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III of the Western District of Arkansas sentenced Johnny Wayne Callen, 49, to 355 months in prison on one count of enticing a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, to which Callen pleaded guilty Feb. 7.

Callen's plea agreement with the government said Harrison police discovered Callen began sending private messages to the boy in May 2016.

Police began investigating Callen in June 2016 on allegations the registered sex offender was using a Facebook account to engage minors in sexual conversations and to produce sexually explicit images online.

