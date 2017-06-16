Petit Jean fall puts hiker in hospital

A teenager was flown to the hospital after falling about 95 feet near Cedar Falls at Petit Jean State Park, a state parks spokesman said.

Several agencies responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the state park near Morrilton in Conway County, said Monika Rued, spokesman for the state Parks Department.

Blake Smith, 18, fell when he hiked in an unauthorized area north of the waterfall and got too close to the edge, Rued said.

Smith was flown to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

State parks officials did not know whether the teenager was from the area.

Calls to the Morrilton Police Department as well as fire departments in Morrilton, Oppelo and atop Petit Jean Mountain were not successful Thursday.

