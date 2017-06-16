Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 16, 2017, 8:22 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

PHOTO: Tractor-trailer cab becomes unhooked, ends up atop concrete barriers on I-40 exit

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN


A tow truck lifted a tractor-trailer cab off concrete barriers Thursday morning after a wreck in a construction zone.

It happened at the exit ramp of eastbound Interstate 40 to southbound Interstate 440.

The cab was being towed by another truck when it became unhooked, causing the accident, police said.

No injuries were reported, but the exit ramp was closed for more than three hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Tractor-trailer cab becomes unhooked, ends up atop concrete barriers on I-40 exit

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online