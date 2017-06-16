Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Tractor-trailer cab becomes unhooked, ends up atop concrete barriers on I-40 exit
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN
A tow truck lifted a tractor-trailer cab off concrete barriers Thursday morning after a wreck in a construction zone.
It happened at the exit ramp of eastbound Interstate 40 to southbound Interstate 440.
The cab was being towed by another truck when it became unhooked, causing the accident, police said.
No injuries were reported, but the exit ramp was closed for more than three hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Tractor-trailer cab becomes unhooked, ends up atop concrete barriers on I-40 exit
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.