4 to face manslaughter charge in death of boy left in Arkansas day care van, police say

Four women who worked at the Arkansas day care where a 5-year-old boy died after being left in a van on a hot day will each face a charge of manslaughter, authorities said Friday.

The boy, Christopher Gardner, was picked up at 6:40 a.m. Monday and taken to the Ascent Children’s Health Services in West Memphis, police have said. He was never taken inside the facility, which serves children with developmental disabilities.

The 5-year-old was found dead more than eight hours later, still strapped in a booster seat, when employees were preparing to take children home, police said.

Police said warrants were obtained for four people: Felicia Ann Phillips, 42, Pamela Lavette Robinson, 43, Wanda Taylor, 43, and Kendra Washington, 40, all of Crittenden County. Each will be charged with manslaughter.

Phillips was the driver of the day care van and Robinson was the adult van rider who travels in the vehicle to ensure the safety of the children, West Memphis Police Department Capt. Joe Baker said.

Taylor worked as the day care’s “transportation supervisor” who signed Christopher into day care that day even though he had not made it inside, Baker said. Washington was the “designated van safety inspector” who was supposed to check inside the vehicle to make sure it’s empty and secure, he said.

“What we had here was four people who directly contributed to this death,” Baker said. “If any one of these four did anything different, there’s a good chance this wouldn’t have happened.”

All of the women have spoken with police at one point or another, though a few retained attorneys when they realized they would likely be charged, Baker said.

Four employees were subsequently fired from the facility, though there was no immediate confirmation Friday it was the same four workers named by police. Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, who has served as CEO of Ascent since 2013, stated the fired employees “did not follow company policies and procedures, and if they had, this tragedy would not have occurred."

The state Department of Human Services is also investigating the death.