Recruiting Q&A: Defensive lineman Emmit Gooden

Arkansas defensive line target Emmit Gooden has arrived in Fayetteville for the start of his official visit, but before he made his way to Fayetteville, he was a guest on Recruiting Thursday.

He talked about the Razorback coaching staff, a timeline for a decision and his friendship with defensive lineman McTelvin Agim.

Gooden, 6-4, 320 pounds, of Independence Community College in Kansas has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri, Georgia, Missouri, Louisville and others.

He praised the recruiting efforts of Coach Bret Bielema, defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and defensive line coach John Scott Jr.