Russia verifying whether it killed Islamic State leader in airstrike

BEIRUT — Russia said Friday it was verifying whether it had killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike targeting a meeting of Islamic State leaders just outside the group's de facto capital in Syria.

The spokesman for the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition said he would welcome such news but urged caution.

"There have been several past claims of this kind that have been proven false and we have seen no definitive proof that this report is true either," U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon said.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders, adding that the information about his death was still "being verified through various channels."

Asked later about that claim at a news conference in Moscow, however, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: "I don't have a 100 percent confirmation of the information."

There had been numerous reports in the past of al-Baghdadi being killed, but they did not turn out to be true. The Islamic State leader last released an audio Nov. 3, urging his followers to keep up the fight for Mosul as they defend the Iraqi city against a major offensive that began weeks earlier.

The spokesman for the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition said in a statement Friday he could not confirm the Russian claim.

The report of al-Baghdadi's death comes as Islamic State suffers major setbacks in which it haslost wide areas of territory. Both of its remaining strongholds — Mosul in Iraq and Syria's Raqqa — are under attack by various groups who are fighting under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

As the militants' foothold erodes, U.S. officials and Syrian activists say many commanders have fled Mosul and Raqqa in recent months for Mayadeen, a remote town in the heart of Syria's Islamic State-controlled, Euphrates River valley near the Iraqi border. Their relocation could extend the group's ability to wreak havoc in the region and beyond for months to come.

Most recently, the group claimed responsibility for attacks in Iran's parliament and a shrine to revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran, killing at least 17 people and injuring more than 50. It also claimed responsibility for the June 3 London attack that killed eight people. Both attacks would have taken place after al-Baghdadi's alleged killing.

Lavrov, at the news conference, added that if al-Baghdadi's death is confirmed, its importance mustn't be overestimated. Lavrov said that "past examples of similar actions to strike the leadership of terrorist groups were presented with much enthusiasm and pomp, but the experience shows that those structures later regained their capability."

The claim of al-Baghdadi's possible demise also comes nearly three years to the day after he declared himself the leader of an Islamic caliphate in Iraq and Syria, from a historic mosque in Mosul.

If confirmed, it would mark a major military and propaganda success for Russia, which has conducted a military campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad since September 2015.

