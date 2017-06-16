Sophomore QB enjoys UA camp

Sophomore quarterback Ken Seals attended the Arkansas Razorbacks' two-day high school camp Monday and Tuesday and in the process helped his stock with the Hogs.

He showed a quick release, good velocity on his passes along with nice accuracy during the camp while under the watchful eye of Razorbacks offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Dan Enos.

"It was a great experience working with him and to see how his quarterbacks roll and how he coaches them up," Seals said.

Seals, 6-2, 185 pounds, started on the varsity team for Azle, Texas, as a freshman and completed 114 of 238 passes for 1,515 yards and 15 touchdowns for the 2-8 Hornets last season. He made the decision to transfer in April and will play for Weatherford, Texas, in the fall.

He and the other campers were able to ask questions of several Arkansas players, including quarterback Austin Allen, center Frank Ragnow, receiver Jared Cornelius, defensive tackle Armon Watts and others.

"Probably the coolest experience was talking to the players and getting to ask them questions and see how they experienced their whole recruiting process," Seals said. "I asked the question why they chose Arkansas. Obviously for me, I'm trying to find out which college I want to go to and they gave me some pretty good answers, saying they really like the coaches and they're no different when they're in the recruiting process."

Seals, who has a scholarship offer from Montana State, is drawing interest from the Hogs and numerous other schools.

"I have a lot of colleges looking at me hard, saying they're going to watch me my sophomore year," he said. "If I have a good season, they said they'll definitely offer me."

One of the Razorbacks receivers joked about his catching ability with the campers.

"One of them said they were born with 12 fingers so they could catch better," Seals said.

He also said Enos harped on mechanics, footwork and seeing the field.

"Everything he told me makes sense," Seals said. "It's some really great advice. It's invaluable. He's a really great coach and I really like working with him."

Seals has attended football camps at Texas, Memphis, Oklahoma State, TCU, Oklahoma and others. He said he liked what he saw of the facilities and the natural beauty in Northwest Arkansas.

"This is definitely one of the nicest practice fields and indoor facilities I've seen at a college," Seals said. "The surrounding area is really beautiful, and I really like it."

He also said he would embrace an offer from the Hogs.

"It would be hard to say no," Seals said. "They're really high up right now."

Kickers on way

Arkansas officials are expecting several of the nation's top kickers and long snapping prospects at Saturday's specialists camp.

Caden Davis of Coppell, Texas, and Alex Felkins of Tulsa Holland Hall plan to take part in the camp. Davis is ranked as the No. 1 kicker nationally by Kohl's Kicking, while Felkins is rated the No. 2 kicker by Chris Sailer Kicking for the 2019 class.

"I am most looking forward to being able to fully see the campus and facilities for the first time along with meeting the coaches," Davis said.

Davis, 6-1, 186, is also receiving strong interest from TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Stanford. He attended the Hogs' camp last summer.

"I have only been up to Fayetteville once and didn't get to really get a feel for what it is like to be a Razorback," Davis said. "Since it is early in the process, I want to find a good fit for me."

He made 15 of 20 field goals with a long of 51 yards and was 51 of 51 on extra-point attempts last season and was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All American second team.

Davis has been communicating with Arkansas special teams quality control coach Tanner Burns, who helped former Razorbacks punter Toby Baker become a Ray Guy Award nominee last year.

"He seems really cool," Davis said of Burns. "I haven't met him in person yet, but I'm looking forward to it."

Felkins, 6-4, 170, is also drawing interest from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Utah and Wisconsin. He made 9 of 13 field-goal attempts with a long of 42 yards as a sophomore.

"I'm just trying to soak it all up and perform my best. Not many kids get to experience the recruiting process at a high level," Felkins said. "So I'm trying to enjoy everything while it's happening for me."

He said he believes kicking is 99 percent mental.

"High school rankings and accolades don't mean anything once you get to the next level, and everyone is good," Felkins said. "So if you don't perform, it's not going to go to great for you."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 06/16/2017