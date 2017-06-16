Unemployment rate in Arkansas hits another record low

The unemployment rate in Arkansas has fallen to a new low, the state Department of Workforce Services said Friday.

The rate in May was 3.4 percent, down from 3.5 percent a month earlier and 4.1 percent a year earlier, the agency said in a statement. The state unemployment rate was also lower than the national rate, which was 4.3 percent in May.

The record-low in Arkansas reflects 8,604 more employed people in Arkansas and 1,065 fewer unemployed people, the statement noted.

Sectors that saw increases in Arkansas compared to the month before included professional and business services and leisure and hospitality. Jobs in government were down for the period, which the department said was tied to the start of summer break at public colleges and universities.

The national unemployment rate was down from 4.4 percent in April and 4.7 percent in May 2016.