Teen robbed by 2 friends who threatened to shoot her, Little Rock police say

A 19-year-old woman told Little Rock police that she was robbed at gunpoint Thursday by two friends who got into her back seat, took her possessions and then threatened to shoot her.

The woman told police she was driving a maroon 2009 Honda Accord along Baseline Road somewhere in southwest Little Rock around 4 a.m.

She spotted two of her male friends walking on the sidewalk, and they got into the back seat, according to a police report. One of the men reportedly pulled a gun and said, "Give me all of your stuff," so the teen handed over her purse, iPhone and $100 in cash.

The two men got out of the Accord and told her if she did not leave the area, she would get shot, the victim told police. Then, one of the men reportedly fired several times into the air.

The 19-year-old drove home and called police. Officers told her to contact the prosecuting attorney's office and seek warrants for their arrest.

The two men named as suspects on the report had not been arrested as of 11:40 a.m. Friday, according to the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster.