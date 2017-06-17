Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 17, 2017, 3:12 p.m.

21-year-old Arkansas man's body found

By TEXARKANA GAZETTE

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

The body of a Fouke man who was swept away in the Sulphur River was recovered just after noon Thursday at a Miller County park.

Ryan Shane Johnson, 21, drowned Tuesday night while wading with friends, authorities said. Emergency responders had described the search as a recovery effort since early Wednesday.

Johnson was found at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, said Mike McQuerrey, chief deputy of Miller County sheriff's office. Miller County's Office of Emergency Management, working with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Pleasant Valley and Bright Star volunteer fire departments, recovered the body near Smith Park Landing, off Arkansas 237.

State Desk on 06/17/2017

Print Headline: 21-year-old Fouke man's body found

