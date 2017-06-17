21-year-old Arkansas man's body found
By TEXARKANA GAZETTE
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
The body of a Fouke man who was swept away in the Sulphur River was recovered just after noon Thursday at a Miller County park.
Ryan Shane Johnson, 21, drowned Tuesday night while wading with friends, authorities said. Emergency responders had described the search as a recovery effort since early Wednesday.
Johnson was found at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, said Mike McQuerrey, chief deputy of Miller County sheriff's office. Miller County's Office of Emergency Management, working with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Pleasant Valley and Bright Star volunteer fire departments, recovered the body near Smith Park Landing, off Arkansas 237.
