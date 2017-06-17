4 people arrested in Van Buren drive-by

Van Buren police said Friday that four people connected to a drive-by shooting last week have been arrested.

Charged with committing a terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, both felonies, were Jonathan Immanivong, 23, and Allison Ashley, 20, both of Fort Smith, and Jasmine Greene, 19, of Van Buren.

The three were being held Friday in the Crawford County jail, according to a news release from the police department.

The release said Immanivong is believed to have fired about 12 shots from a semi-automatic handgun that struck a house in the 1200 block of Ollie Drive about 6:40 p.m. June 7. No one was injured.

The release said Greene and Ashley were with Immanivong at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses described a red Chevrolet Camaro leaving the scene at high speed. The car's owner, Celeste Panduro, 21, of Fort Smith, was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of felony filing a false report and misdemeanor obstruction of governmental operations, accused of giving a false statement to police. She was being held in the Crawford County jail.

The owner of the gun also has been identified as a person of interest. The weapon has not been found, the release said.

State Desk on 06/17/2017