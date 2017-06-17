7 Navy sailors missing in collision

TOKYO -- Seven Navy sailors were missing and the captain and at least two others were injured after a U.S. destroyer and a container ship collided off the coast of Japan before dawn today, the U.S. Navy and the Japanese coast guard reported.

Rescuers were searching for the seven sailors, who were thought either to have been thrown into the sea or trapped inside damaged sections of the destroyer, said Japanese coast guard spokesman Yoshihito Nakamura. None of the crew of the Philippine-registered container ship was reported injured.

Footage from the Japanese TV network NHK showed Navy crew members working to pump water from flooded sections of the middle right side of the USS Fitzgerald.

The ship's captain, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, was airlifted to the U.S. Naval Hospital in Yokosuka and was in stable condition, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement. Two other crew members suffered cuts and bruises and were evacuated, it said. It was unclear how many others may have been hurt.

The Fitzgerald had limited propulsion after enduring damage on the right side below the waterline, and a U.S. defense official said there was flooding in three compartments. It wasn't clear yet what caused the nighttime collision between the destroyer and the container ship four times its size. Most of the more than 200 sailors aboard would have been asleep in their berths, some of which were reportedly flooded.

The area is particularly busy with sea traffic, said Yutaka Saito of the coast guard.

The Navy, Japanese maritime defense vessels and the coast guard were working to stabilize the destroyer as it headed to shore, said Navy chief Adm. John Richardson. The Navy said the collision occurred 64 miles southwest of Yokosuka, which is home to the 7th Fleet.

"Right now we are focused on two things: the safety of the ship and the well-being of the sailors," said Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. "We thank our Japanese partners for their assistance."

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said it was monitoring reports closely.

"We are coordinating with the relevant authorities including the governments of the U.S. and Japan to determine exactly the extent of damage and the number of casualties, especially if any Filipino nationals are involved," it said.

The Japan coast guard said it received an emergency call about 2.:20 a.m. for the container ship, the ACX Crystal, that it had collided with the Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan.

The Crystal was bound for Tokyo, according to a website that tracks maritime traffic.

Relatives of crew members were awaiting news of their loved ones.

"Just heard the sweetest voice and saw a wonderful face. He's okay. Thank you all for the prayers," Rita Schrimsher of Athens, Ala., tweeted after speaking with her 23-year-old grandson Jackson Schrimsher via Facetime.

"It could have been worse, so we're grateful," she said by phone.

The Philippine ship weighs 29,060 tons and is 730 feet long, the coast guard said, much larger than the 8,315-ton naval destroyer. Aerial television news footage showed the container ship's bow on the left side was dented and scraped, but it did not appear to have suffered any major structural damage.

The Fitzgerald is part of the Yokosuka-based group that includes the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, but it was operating independently of the carrier when the collision occurred, authorities said.

The fleet said the USS Dewey, medical assistance, Navy tugs and naval aircraft were dispatched. Japan's coast guard dispatched five patrol ships and an aircraft carrying medics to the site for search-and-rescue operations.

There are extensive international guidelines for accident avoidance at sea known as the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

The rules require that ships must have a watch posted at all times and follow a number of collision-avoidance steps when crossing paths with or overtaking other vessels.

The Navy's Pacific Fleet said the extent of damage to the Fitzgerald was being determined and the incident was under investigation.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Moritsugu, Mari Yamaguchi, Elaine Kurtenbach, Cathy Bussewitz and Jennifer Kelleher of The Associated Press; by Anna Fifield and Thomas Gibbons-Neff of The Washington Post; and by Lars Nicolaysen of Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

A Section on 06/17/2017