London police arrest man in knife scare

LONDON — London police said Friday that a man with a knife was arrested near the House of Commons in London. There were no injuries and the incident is not thought to be terror-related.

Friday’s incident comes three months after a man barreled his car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge, fatally injuring four people, and then charged into a Parliament courtyard where he stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker was killed by police gunfire.

In Friday’s case, security of the perimeter did not appear to be breached.

Police said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

Al-Shabab feared behind Kenya blast

NAIROBI, Kenya — An improvised explosive device killed four people in a passenger vehicle in northern Kenya in a suspected extremist attack, an official said Friday, as fears grew that the al-Shabab extremist group in neighboring Somalia had adopted a deadly new strategy.

Northeastern Coordinator Mohamed Saleh said the 11 other people in the vehicle were critically injured. One of those killed was a government chief and another chief was critically wounded, said Eric Oronyi, a deputy county commissioner. The vehicle is used commercially along the Elwak-Mandera route, he said.

Similar explosions in Kenya in the past month had killed at least 34 people, including 20 police officers. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for those attacks.

The al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the extremists. Kenya is part of the multinational African Union mission in Somalia to bolster its weak central government from al-Shabab’s insurgency.

Al-Shabab spokesman Ali Mahmoud Rage in a message earlier this week threatened Kenya with an unrelenting war unless its citizens embrace Islam and the government withdraws its troops from Somalia, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist groups.

Kenya has managed to stop the frequency of al-Shabab attacks in its capital, Nairobi, and major towns, but human-rights groups say the government uses methods such as extrajudicial killings that can fuel revenge attacks.

Jail sentence reduced for Putin critic

MOSCOW — A Moscow court has reduced jail time for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by five days.

Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Monday for staging an unsanctioned rally after he was detained outside his home before he could even make way to the protest in Moscow.

The Moscow City Court on Friday reduced the sentence for Navalny from 30 to 25 days in a hearing that was perceived as a formality.

Tens of thousands took to the streets in more than 100 cities and towns across Russia on Monday in some of the most widespread protests in years, after Navalny called for rallies against corruption in President Vladimir Putin’s government. Nearly 2,000 people were detained at the protest rallies, mostly in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Kashmir violence leaves 8 people dead

SRINAGAR, India — Six police officers were killed Friday when rebels fighting against Indian rule ambushed a police vehicle in Indian-controlled Kashmir, while two civilians were killed and several others injured in clashes that broke out during a gunbattle between rebels and government forces in the disputed region, officials and witnesses said.

Senior police officer S.P. Pani said militants sprayed gunfire at the police vehicle in the southern Achabal area. All six officers onboard were killed, he said.

No other details were immediately available.

On Thursday, two police officers were killed in two separate shootings by suspected rebels in Srinagar, the region’s main city, and in the southern Kulgam area.

At the funeral of one of the slain policemen on Friday, hundreds of people chanted slogans calling for Kashmir’s freedom from Indian rule.

Earlier Friday, government forces cordoned off Arwani village in the south on a tip that at least two Kashmiri rebels were hiding there, said Muneer Ahmed Khan, the inspector-general of police.

Fighting broke out when the militants began firing in an attempt to break through the siege, Khan said. Villagers said soldiers blasted at least two houses with explosives.

A Section on 06/17/2017