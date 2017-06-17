Barnett raises game, passes semifinal test

Wesley Barnett's grind through the United States Tennis Association Southern Closed Boys and Girls 16's Championship continues today at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock.

He advanced to this morning's 9:30 final with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 semifinal victory over Matt Halpin at Rebsamen on Friday.

Barnett, 16 of Little Rock, has taken different routes in each of his six rounds of play to earn a spot in the boys championship match against Joshua Raab of Woodstock, Ga., who advanced with a 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory over J.J. Tracy of Hilton Head, S.C.

Girls finalists are Ella Imhof of Waxhaw, N.C., and Margaret Polk of Birmingham, Ala. Imhof advanced with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 semifinal victory over Paige Duncan, and Polk with a 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 victory over Samantha Johns.

Barnett fretted about first-set tentativeness during his first five matches, but he came out aggressively against Halpin, 16, of Lexington, Ky. He breezed through the first set and served at 3-1 and 40-15 in the second, but Halpin responded with a resolve that would push Barnett through the rest of the match.

To start, Halpin won the next four points to serve within 2-3. He won four of the next five games to force a third set.

"I had him on the edge, and I kind of let go," Barnett said. "He found his forehand, and he just kind of stepped on it. I got a little behind, but I ended up having enough."

"I was making too many unforced errors," Halpin said. "I knew if I could just hit the first ball of each point, I'd have a good chance. I needed to control the points."

Barnett's battle with Halpin continued in the third set. He served and broke to win the first two games, but Halpin responded to tie Barnett at 3-3.

"We were both grinding," Halpin said. "I think I started serving a little harder. I was just trying to make him play every point, and I think I did that."

Barnett countered with a sweep of the next three games for a spot in the final. He said he left the match impressed by Halpin's improvement.

"I gave it my all, and he gave it his all," Barnett said. "He's always been one who never stops. He always keeps going."

It appears as if Barnett and Raab will meet on close to even terms. Barnett said they split two matches earlier this year.

"He's a guy who is either really good or not," Barnett said. "It's all going to be based on fitness and conditioning and who can last the longest."

From the start, Barnett said he felt pressure as an Arkansan and the event's top seed, but he said his championship berth has relieved his nerves.

"It's done now," he said. "I've made it to where I wanted to in this tournament. I can just show up now and maybe win it all. Who knows?"

Friday’s results

at Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock

BOYS SINGLES

SEMIFINALS

Joshua Raab def. JJ Tracy 6-4, 6-1 Wesley Barnett def. Matthew Halpin 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

GIRLS SINGLES

SEMIFINALS

Ella Imhof def. Paige Duncan 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 Margaret Polk def. Samantha Johns 6-4, 6-7, 6-2

Sports on 06/17/2017