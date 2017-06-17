Business news in brief

Year-old Disney China park breaks even

Walt Disney Co.'s $5.5 billion Shanghai theme park is close to breaking even after its first full year of operations -- a mark none of its resorts have been able to hit in the past 30 years, Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said.

"That's an extraordinary achievement. I'm not sure we've ever done that," Iger said Friday as the Shanghai Disney Resort celebrated its anniversary. "After the first year, I'm pleased to say that prospects are really strong for continued success and continued growth."

The park logged more than 11 million visitors, Iger said. The Shanghai development, Disney's first in mainland China and its largest foreign investment, throws the Burbank, Calif.-based giant into the race to dominate the country's $204 billion media and entertainment industry.

In China, there's potential for Disney to build a second park in the long run, Iger said, adding it would focus on the Shanghai resort first. A Toy Story-themed land opening is planned for next year.

-- Bloomberg News

McDonald's, IOC cut sponsorship ties

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Fast-food chain McDonald's has ended its Olympic sponsorship deal three years early.

The International Olympic Committee said confidential financial terms of the immediate separation were agreed to.

"We understand that McDonald's is looking to focus on different business priorities," said IOC Marketing Director Timo Lumme

McDonald's was among 13 top-tier sponsors signed through the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Games.

An Olympic sponsor since 1976, McDonald's had signed an eight-year extension to run through 2020.

McDonald's had exclusive rights in the "retail food services" sponsor category.

The IOC said it will review the sales categories rather than sign a direct replacement.

McDonald's remains a national sponsor of the 2018 Olympics with domestic marketing rights in South Korea.

-- The Associated Press

Fast-track railway line, Thailand orders

BANGKOK -- The head of Thailand's military government has ordered officials to bypass regulations and start work on a much-delayed $5.27 billion joint Thai-Chinese project for a new railway from Bangkok to the northeast.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha utilized Article 44 of the constitution imposed by the military after it seized power in May 2014. It allows him to issue orders overriding any other branch of government to promote public order and unity. Rights groups say it is essentially martial law.

The order, published late Thursday, covers construction of 157 miles to Nakhon Ratchasima. Extensions would eventually link Thailand's northern and southern borders, upgrading an antiquated system.

The rail project is part of China's "One Belt, One Road" project allowing cross-border development and connectivity among Asian countries, Africa, China and Europe.

Rail links are an important element of the concept, with China promoting expensive rail projects in Asia and Africa.

-- The Associated Press

Guyana issues first oil, gas license

GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- The South American country of Guyana has issued its first oil and gas license to Exxon Mobil, which has said it made "significant" oil discoveries off the Atlantic coast.

Resources Minister Raphael Trotman said late Thursday that the company and its partners, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. and CNOOC Nexen, also received an environmental permit and can now drill in an area believed to contain at least two billion barrels of oil.

Oil extraction is expected to start in 2020 at an initial rate of 100,000 barrels per day, Trotman said. Exxon Mobil will obtain a royalty of 2 percent on gross earnings and 50 percent of profits, while the government of Guyana has estimated it could receive up to $5 billion a year in revenue.

The oil will be stored in a floating platform under construction since the field is more than 100 miles offshore.

Exxon Mobil has drilled more than a half-dozen wells since 2015 and only one has come up dry, a discovery that has attracted dozens of other oil companies to Guyana.

London-based Tullow Oil and Toronto-based Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas said this month that they will start surveying concessions by late June and expect to drill a first well in 2018. Several other companies including Spanish-owned Repsol and Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas also are exploring the area.

To prepare for a surge in oil production, Guyana is updating legislation to address potential spills and other issues and has sent professionals overseas to qualify as petroleum attorneys and engineers.

-- The Associated Press

2 longtime TV execs at Sony to quit

Sony Pictures Entertainment's management shake-up continued with the resignations of two well-respected television executives from the studio behind such hits as Better Call Saul and Shark Tank.

Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who both had been president of television programming and production, will leave the studio this summer, Sony Pictures Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Tony Vinciquerra said in a memo to staff.

Van Amburg and Erlicht have worked for Sony Pictures for 15 years.

Studio insiders for months have wondered whether the pair would stay because Sony was not conducting contract negotiations to keep them, and their employment deals were set to expire by September. Typically, executives renegotiate their contracts about a year before they expire.

But Sony Pictures has been consumed by management turmoil for more than a year. Vinciquerra took over as CEO June 1 after a lengthy search to find a replacement for Michael Lynton, the longtime studio chief, who announced his departure in January.

Sony's longtime television boss, Steve Mosko, left a year ago, and since then Erlicht and Van Amburg have run the studio's programming division, which is responsible for such shows as The Crown for Netflix, The Goldbergs for ABC, Outlander for Starz and Kevin Can Wait for CBS.

No immediate replacement for the executives was named.

-- Los Angeles Times

Business on 06/17/2017