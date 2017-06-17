Cardinals nip Travs in 11th

Dickie Joe Thon singled in Bruce Caldwell with two out in the 11th inning to lift the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Arkansas Travelers before an announced crowd of 5,943 at Hammons Field in Springfield.

Caldwell led off the inning with a double to left field off Travs reliever Thyago Vieria. After Jose Adolis Garcia flied out and Jacob Wilson struck out, Thon delivered the winning single.

The Travelers tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning when Marcus Littlewood hit a two-run home run off Corey Littrell.

The Travelers missed a chance to take the lead when they loaded the bases later in the eighth. After Littlewood's home run, Kyle Waldrop singled, Jeff Kobernus walked and Ian Miller walked, but Ian McKinney got Joey Wong to ground out to end the inning.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the ninth. Magneuris Sierra tripled to start the inning before Blake Perry intentionally walked Caldwell and Garcia to set up a double play. Perry struck out Wilson and Thon before getting Edmundo Sosa to ground out.

Corey Baker (2-1) pitched the last 2 1/3 innings to get the victory for Springfield. Vieria (2-2) took the loss for the Travelers, allowing 1 run on 2 hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT CARDINALS

WHEN 6:10 p.m. Central WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo. RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Justin De-Fratus (2-1, 5.19 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (4-3, 3.12 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m. MONDAY vs NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. TUESDAY vs NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. WEDNESDAY vs NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 06/17/2017