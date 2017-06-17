Driving through Craighead County a few weeks back, on a main drag out of Jonesboro with "fields" all around, one of the kids looked out and observed:

What is that? A pond to raise catfish? Crawfish? Or is it just a lake to swim in? Where's the beach?

We replied: It's either a corn field or cotton field.

So much water had fallen on Arkansas that week that the wind created whitecaps on the fields. We've never seen the White River so far out of its banks. Arkansas was making national news--on The Weather Channel.

It was a disaster, all right. The feds have listened to Governor Asa Hutchinson and declared it so. Relief for cleanup is on the way for individuals and for government agencies (to repair roads and bridges).

This is one of those times when folks really do look to government for help. And this time get it.

Editorial on 06/17/2017