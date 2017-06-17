Heat alerts issued for much of Oklahoma, parts of Arkansas

NORMAN, Okla. — Forecasters have issued excessive heat alerts for much of Oklahoma and parts of western Arkansas this weekend as temperatures are expected to climb into the high 90s.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued the warnings and advisories through Saturday evening. Combined with thick humidity, it will feel like 105 or more degrees in many areas.

Forecasters are advising residents in the region to put off strenuous outdoor work until early morning or evening, remember to wear light, loose-fitting clothes and drink plenty of water. Heat-related illnesses can include cramping and heat stroke, among others.

After the oppressive heat, a cold front is expected to push across the region on Sunday, bringing with it the chance for severe storms. Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.