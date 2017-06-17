'Innocent bystander' hit at Little Rock movie theater as shots ring out in parking lot, police say

One person was shot outside a Little Rock movie theater during an exchange of gunfire in a busy parking lot Saturday night, authorities said at the scene.

Little Rock officer Steve Moore described the victim as an "innocent bystander" and said it happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the Rave movie theater on Colonel Glenn Road west of Interstate 430.

Moore said investigators believe gunfire came from at least two vehicles that were possibly shooting at each other and that the victim, a man who is about 40 years old, was not the intended target. He was hit in the leg and taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"It appears the victim was simply here to attend the theater and was not involved," Moore said at the scene, where crime scene tape covered a large portion of the parking lot before midnight. "[He] was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, the guy that got shot."

Moore said the shooters fled the scene and no description was yet available. It wasn't known yet if any of the crime was captured on surveillance.

He said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation, including whether the two vehicles were shooting at each other.

"That's what we're trying to figure out," he said.