Man, fatally shot, found in PB yard
Police were investigating after finding a man fatally shot in Pine Bluff early Friday, officials said.
Officers were sent about 3:10 a.m. to the intersection of Jones and Burnell streets, where they found a man lying in a yard with a single gunshot wound in his chest, according to a news release.
The man, who has yet to be identified but appeared to be about 50 years old, was pronounced dead, police said.
A resident in the area told officers that he heard a gunshot, walked outside, saw the man and called 911, the release said.
Police have not identified any suspects or a motive.
