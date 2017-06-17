Man, fatally shot, found in PB yard

Police were investigating after finding a man fatally shot in Pine Bluff early Friday, officials said.

Officers were sent about 3:10 a.m. to the intersection of Jones and Burnell streets, where they found a man lying in a yard with a single gunshot wound in his chest, according to a news release.

The man, who has yet to be identified but appeared to be about 50 years old, was pronounced dead, police said.

A resident in the area told officers that he heard a gunshot, walked outside, saw the man and called 911, the release said.

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive.

State Desk on 06/17/2017