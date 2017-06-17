TIGERS

Martinez has irregular heartbeat

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have put designated hitter Victor Martinez on the 10-day disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat.

Martinez came out of Thursday's victory over Tampa Bay in the seventh inning with a racing heartbeat, dizziness and cold sweats. He was originally treated in the clubhouse for dehydration, but was taken to the hospital when the symptoms continued.

Martinez, 38, was still in the hospital Friday afternoon as the doctors tried to find the cause.

"It's a little scary," Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus said. "It's not something that, at his age, you generally consider an issue or worry about."

"I think there's a little bit of an unknown factor, which is causing more anxiety than anything else," he said

The Tigers called up catcher/first baseman John Hicks from Class AAA Toledo. Ausmus plans to use the DH slot to give some rest to players dealing with minor injuries.

Miguel Cabrera, who hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning Thursday, was the designated hitter Friday against the Rays. Cabrera is dealing with back and groin problems and hadn't homered since May 20.

METS

Harvey, Lagares on DL

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets have put pitcher Matt Harvey and outfielder Juan Lagares on the 10-day disabled list and promoted infielder Matt Reynolds (Arkansas Razorbacks) and outfielder Brandon Nimmo from Class AAA Las Vegas.

The banged-up Mets made the moves before Friday night's game against Washington.

Harvey left Wednesday night's start against the Cubs because of a stress injury to the scapula in his right shoulder. Lagares broke his left thumb trying to make a diving catch Thursday night against the Nationals.

Reynolds was with the Mets earlier this season and hit .174 with 1 home run in 20 games. Nimmo was batting .223 with 3 home runs and 16 RBI in 38 games at Class AAA.

Among those already on the DL for the Mets were ace Noah Syndergaard, closer Jeurys Familia, shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera and third baseman David Wright on the DL.

CUBS

Zobrist on DL with bad wrist

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago Cubs have put switch-hitter Ben Zobrist on the 10-day disabled list because of an inflamed right wrist.

The move was made prior to Friday night's game against Pittsburgh and was retroactive to June 13. Zobrist, who plays outfield and infield, sat out a three-game series against the Mets at New York earlier this week.

Infielder Tommy La Stella was recalled from Class AAA Iowa and was in the lineup at third base as 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant got a day off.

Zobrist is hoping he will be ready to be activated as soon as his 10 days are up. He has a .223 batting average and 7 home runs in 54 games.

"I can't swing right-handed right now," Zobrist said. "I've already missed three games and I felt it was better that we get somebody extra for the bench for a few days."

La Stella is in his third stint with the Cubs this season and hit .304 with 1 home run in his previous 16 games.

RANGERS

Ross, Napoli, Gomez back

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers have activated right-hander Tyson Ross for his Texas debut following offseason surgery, and first baseman Mike Napoli and center fielder Carlos Gomez are coming off the disabled list.

Texas also recalled left-handed reliever Dario Alvarez from Class AAA Round Rock on Friday before the opener of a three-game series at home against Seattle.

Reliever Tony Barnette was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ring finger, and utility men Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar were sent to Round Rock. Right-hander Dillon Gee was designated for assignment.

The Rangers are also closer to getting ace left-hander Cole Hamels back about six weeks after he strained his right oblique muscle. Hamels was expected to make his first rehab start with Class AA Frisco on Friday night.

Napoli went on the DL with a lower back strain on June 6. He's hitting just .192 but has 11 home runs, tied for second most on the team.

Gomez has been out since May 16 with a strained right hamstring. He has a .246 batting average as the primary leadoff hitter, but was hitting fifth in the lineup against the Mariners.

MARLINS

1B Bour reinstated

ATLANTA -- The Miami Marlins have reinstated first baseman Justin Bour from the 10-day disabled list after he missed eight games because of a bruised left ankle.

The move came before Friday night's game at Atlanta. Catcher Tomas Telis was optioned to Class AAA New Orleans.

Bour has hit .368 with 13 home runs and 31 RBI since April 30.

Manager Don Mattingly said third baseman Martin Prado and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria are on the same timetable as they recover from injuries.

Prado, on the DL twice this season with a strained right hamstring, and Hechavarria, sidelined since May 9 with a strained left oblique, will likely spend several days on rehab assignments at Class AA Jacksonville.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 06/17/2017