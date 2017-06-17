GOLF

Henderson leads by 2

Brooke Henderson bogeyed the final two holes for a 4-under 67, leaving the 19-year-old Canadian with a two-stroke lead Friday in the Meijer LPGA Classic at Grand Rapids, Mich. Henderson had seven birdies and three bogeys in the second round to reach 12-under 130 at Blythefield. She had a one-stroke lead Thursday after an opening 63. Fellow major champion Lexi Thompson, coming off a playoff loss to Ariya Jutanugarn on Sunday in Canada, followed her opening 64 with a 68 to join Carlota Ciganda (64) and Mi Jung Hur (66) at 10 under. Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya Jutanugarn's older sister, was 9 under after a 66. Shanshan Feng (70) topped the group at 8 under. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 7 under after a 71 and is tied for 10th. Ariya Jutanugarn, playing her first event as the No. 1 player in the world, was tied for 30th at 4 under. Lydia Ko, at No. 2 after an 85-week run at the top, was 6 under after a 71. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Wise still out front

Aaron Wise continued to lead the Web.com Air Capital Classic in Wichita, Kan., on Friday after a second consecutive 62, placing him at 16-under 124 and 6 strokes ahead of nearest competitors Curtis Thompson and Kyoung-Hoon Lee (10-under 130). Seth Reeves and John Chin were 9 under. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks), Matt Atkins (Henderson State) and Justin Hueber were tied at 8 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) was 7 under. Zack Fischer (Little Rock) was 5 under. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was 3 under. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) were both at 2 under.

FOOTBALL

Armstead needs surgery

A person familiar with the situation said New Orleans Saints starting left tackle Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) needs surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder and that his rehabilitation is expected to take four to six months. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because there has been no announcement about the specific nature of the injury. Armstead posted on his Twitter page that he was "heartbroken" and "frustrated" when he learned he would need the operation. The specifics of the injury were first reported by NFL.com. Armstead, 25, who is 6-foot-5, 304 pounds, is in the first year of a five-year, $65 million extension that he signed before the 2016 season. He has been a starter since late in his rookie season in 2013.

Floyd fails alcohol tests

Police said Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd has been flagged for failed alcohol tests that are part of his monitoring for house arrest in Minnesota. Police records obtained by the Minneapolis Star Tribune show that Floyd flagged his alcohol monitoring three times and missed another test. Floyd told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the reports are "totally false." He blamed the results on consuming kombucha tea, which is fermented. Floyd, 27, pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 in Scottsdale, Ariz., to extreme drunken driving. Police said they found Floyd passed out behind the wheel on Dec. 12 with a blood-alcohol level of 0.217, more than 2 1/2 times the legal limit in Arizona. Messages left for Scottsdale law enforcement and Floyd's agent, Brian Murphy, were not immediately returned.

BASKETBALL

Bucks name Hammond GM

The Milwaukee Bucks stayed in-house to fill their general manager vacancy. The team named director of basketball operations Jon Horst as its next GM on Friday. He will replace John Hammond, who left last month to take the Orlando Magic job. Horst will take over building a young, promising roster led by All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and coached by Jason Kidd. The Bucks finished above. 500 for the first time since 2009-10, losing to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs in six games. Horst, 34, had been director of basketball operations since 2008, serving under Hammond. Horst was involved in personnel evaluation, salary cap management and contract negotiations. His NBA front office experience began in 2005 with the Detroit Pistons, where he also worked with Hammond while his former boss was vice president of basketball operations.

SOCCER

25 investigations underway

The office of Switzerland's attorney general said it is leading 25 separate investigations of suspected corruption linked to FIFA and World Cup bidding. The office of Michael Lauber confirmed the scale of "football-related cases" after securing a first conviction since its FIFA probes began in 2014. Cases were not specified, but criminal proceedings are open against former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Jerome Valcke, and some 2006 World Cup organizers, including Franz Beckenbauer. Swiss and American prosecutors worked together on a guilty plea this week from Jorge Arzuaga, a former employee of Swiss private banks from Argentina. Arzuaga admitted conspiring with former FIFA finance chairman Julio Grondona and others in a money-laundering conspiracy linked to bribes. Lauber's office said Arzuaga forfeited $650,000 in "unlawfully obtained" bonuses to the Swiss treasury.

MISCELLANEOUS

Bull rider seriously injured

A bull rider from Australia suffered life-threatening injuries at the College National Finals Rodeo at Casper, Wyo. Odessa College Coach C.J. Aragon said Bradie Gray suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition Thursday night at the Casper Events Center. Aragon said Gray had no pulse when he arrived at the Wyoming Medical Center. He underwent surgery, was in a medically induced coma and was scheduled for another operation Friday. Gray, a junior at the college in Odessa, Texas, is from Hallsville, Australia. He told the Casper Star Tribune he was coming off his fifth serious injury of his college rodeo career and had ridden just one practice bull in preparation for the CNFR.

