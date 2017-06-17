Police: 1 fatally shot while attending a wake in Miami

Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 17, 2017, 3:02 p.m.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:11 p.m.


MIAMI — Authorities say a man was fatally shot while attending a wake in Miami.

Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said officers responded to a call late Friday about two men shot in Miami's Overtown neighborhood. Fallat says both men were hospitalized. One died, while the other remained hospitalized Saturday.

Neither man's name was released.

Fallat says the investigation "revealed that the victims were shot while attending a wake."

No additional information was immediately available.

