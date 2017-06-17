Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 17, 2017, 3:01 p.m.

Police: Girl, 4, fatally shot by 6-year-old in home

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:11 p.m.


SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl has been shot and killed by her 6-year-old sibling in their South Carolina home.

Spartanburg Police spokesman Maj. Art Littlejohn said in a statement that officers are investigating the Friday afternoon shooting. The statement says it appears to be accidental and charges likely won't be filed.

Authorities say one bullet hit Carley Mack and she died at the hospital about 45 minutes later.

Littlejohn did not say whether the 6-year-old who fired the gun was the girl's brother or sister or give any details about who owned the gun or how the child got it.

