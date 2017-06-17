Recruiting Q&A: Hog commit Reggie Perry talks of Italy trip and spring ball

Arkansas power forward commitment Reggie Perry continued his excellent play at the Adidas Euro Camp in Italy on June 9-11.

He was second in scoring (15) and first in rebounding (8.5) during the event while playing for the U.S. Select Team.

Perry also excelled at the recent prestigious Pangos All American Camp in California and was named the MVP of the Top 30 Cream of the Crop game at the camp that featured the top 120 prospects in the nation.

ESPN rates him the No. 10 power forward and No. 24 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class, but is expected to move up when the rankings are updated in a few days.

Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Thomasville, Ga. is averaging 17 points and 8.4 rebounds for the 17-U Arkansas Hawks during the Adidas Gauntlet series play.