Rizzo, Cubs rally for 6 runs in 9th to beat Pirates

CUBS 9, PIRATES 5

PITTSBURGH -- Anthony Rizzo almost led off his third consecutive game with a home run, losing his bid after a replay review, before helping key a six-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 Friday night.

The Cubs won for just the third time in nine games, putting the World Series champions back at .500 with a 33-33 mark.

Manager Joe Maddon wasn't around to see the comeback -- he was ejected in the first inning after Rizzo's drive into the Allegheny River was initially called fair, then ruled foul. In Rizzo's first two tries as a leadoff man, the slugging first baseman who usually bats cleanup led off both games this week with home runs against the Mets at Citi Field.

Chicago trailed 4-3 until Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras began the ninth with doubles off Juan Nicasio (1-3) to tie it. Tony Watson, who was removed as the closer last week in favor of a Nicasio-Felipe Rivero combo, gave up a go-ahead single to pinch-hitter Jon Jay.

Rizzo added a two-run single, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, and Addison Russell had a two-run double.

Closer Wade Davis gave up a run in the ninth, but struck out Josh Harrison and Gregory Polanco with the bases loaded to end it.

Koji Uehera (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning.

Tommy La Stella and Ian Happ, who grew up in Pittsburgh and was playing his first game at PNC Park, had two hits each for the Cubs. La Stella had a single in the ninth.

Josh Bell hit his 12th home run and a two-run triple to help the Pirates rally from a 3-0 deficit. Andrew McCutchen also had two hits, including a single in the sixth that scored Bell and put Pittsburgh ahead 4-3.

Cubs starter Eddie Butler allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Pirates' Trevor Williams went five innings and gave up three runs.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PHILLIES 4 Gregor Blanco hit a tying two-run home run and Jake Lamb drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to rally Arizona to a victory over host Philadelphia.

DODGERS 3, REDS 1 Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings on Friday night, leading visiting Los Angeles to a victory that extended their domination of Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 7, METS 2 Max Scherzer struck out 10 over eight masterful innings to reach double digits for the fifth consecutive start and limited the Mets to four hits, leading Washington over host New York.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 0 Dan Straily pitched into the seventh inning, Christian Yelich drove in three runs and visiting Miami beat Atlanta.

BREWERS 6, PADRES 5 (10) Eric Thames hit the Brewers' first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting host Milwaukee to a victory over San Diego.

ROCKIES 10, GIANTS 8 Rookie Antonio Senzatela battled through six innings to tie for the major league lead in victories as Colorado beat visiting San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 11, BLUE JAYS 4 Melky Cabrera homered, doubled and drove in five runs against his former team, leading Jose Quintana and Chicago over host Toronto.

TIGERS 13, RAYS 4 Nicholas Castellanos doubled, tripled and drove in four runs as Detroit routed visiting Tampa Bay.

RANGERS 10, MARINERS 4 Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help host Texas beat Seattle.

RED SOX 2, ASTROS 1 Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, sending visiting Boston over Houston.

INDIANS 8, TWINS 1 Carlos Carrasco pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, Jose Ramirez had three hits and Edwin Encarnacion homered as Cleveland beat pitching-thin host Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 11, ORIOLES 2 Carlos Martinez struck out eight over six sharp innings, and St. Louis hit a season-high five home runs in a rout of struggling host Baltimore.

Sports on 06/17/2017