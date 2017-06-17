Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 17, 2017, 7:30 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Several of the nation's best attend Neighbor's elite camps

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.

arkansas-womens-basketball-coach-mike-neighbors-speaks-tuesday-april-4-2017-during-a-ceremony-and-press-conference-to-announce-his-hire-at-the-universitys-basketball-practice-facility

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors speaks Tuesday, April 4, 2017, during a ceremony and press conference to announce his hire at the university's basketball practice facility.

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and his staff hosted several top prospects for the High Intensity Camp I on Friday and was expected to host several others for the High Intensity Camp II today.

Friday participates:

2020 G Sasha Goforth, 6-0 Fayetteville- Offers- South Carolina, Colorado, Texas A&M, No. 193 overall prospect in the nation

2019 G Rokia Doumbia, 5-8 Chattanooga, (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy- Offers- Arkansas, TCU, Oklahoma, ESPN’s No. 8 guard in 2019 class

2020 G Coriah Beck, 5-7 Fayetteville

2020 F Gabby Gregory, 6-0 Tulas Holland Hall -Offers- Arkansas, TCU, Vandy

2019 Wing Ginger Reece, 6-0 Lawton, Okla. -ESPN’s No. 5 wing in 2019 class

2021 G Jersey Wolfenbarger Pineville, Mo.

2018 G Amber Hawkson, 5-6 North Little Rock

2021 C/F Amauri Williams, 6-4 North Little Rock- Very highly regarded prospect in her class

2023 G Chloe Clardy, 5-7 Conway

2019 Kaitlyn Crosthwait, 5-9 Washington, Okla.

2019 PF Gabrielle McBride, 6-1, Southlake, (Texas) Carroll

2020 F Heavenly Greer, 6-3 Phoenix Horizon

2019 G Roshala Scott, 5-8 Earle

2021 G Tylei Bird Nettleton

Prospects expected to take part at Saturday’s camp:

2019 PG Kennady Tucker, 6-0 North Little Rock - Offers- Arkansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, ESPN’s No. 8 PG in 2019 class,

2019 G Jayla Hemingway, 5-9 Collerville, (Tenn.) Houston- Offers Arkansas, Texas Tech, Vandy and others. ESPN’s No. 7 guard in 2019 class

2019 G Makayla Daniels, 5-7 Frederick, Maryland

2021 G Aaliyah Moore, 5-10 Oklahoma City

