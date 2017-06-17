Several of the nation's best attend Neighbor's elite camps

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and his staff hosted several top prospects for the High Intensity Camp I on Friday and was expected to host several others for the High Intensity Camp II today.

Friday participates:

2020 G Sasha Goforth, 6-0 Fayetteville- Offers- South Carolina, Colorado, Texas A&M, No. 193 overall prospect in the nation

2019 G Rokia Doumbia, 5-8 Chattanooga, (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy- Offers- Arkansas, TCU, Oklahoma, ESPN’s No. 8 guard in 2019 class

2020 G Coriah Beck, 5-7 Fayetteville

2020 F Gabby Gregory, 6-0 Tulas Holland Hall -Offers- Arkansas, TCU, Vandy

2019 Wing Ginger Reece, 6-0 Lawton, Okla. -ESPN’s No. 5 wing in 2019 class

2021 G Jersey Wolfenbarger Pineville, Mo.

2018 G Amber Hawkson, 5-6 North Little Rock

2021 C/F Amauri Williams, 6-4 North Little Rock- Very highly regarded prospect in her class

2023 G Chloe Clardy, 5-7 Conway

2019 Kaitlyn Crosthwait, 5-9 Washington, Okla.

2019 PF Gabrielle McBride, 6-1, Southlake, (Texas) Carroll

2020 F Heavenly Greer, 6-3 Phoenix Horizon

2019 G Roshala Scott, 5-8 Earle

2021 G Tylei Bird Nettleton

Prospects expected to take part at Saturday’s camp:

2019 PG Kennady Tucker, 6-0 North Little Rock - Offers- Arkansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, ESPN’s No. 8 PG in 2019 class,

2019 G Jayla Hemingway, 5-9 Collerville, (Tenn.) Houston- Offers Arkansas, Texas Tech, Vandy and others. ESPN’s No. 7 guard in 2019 class

2019 G Makayla Daniels, 5-7 Frederick, Maryland

2021 G Aaliyah Moore, 5-10 Oklahoma City