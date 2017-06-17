Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Several of the nation's best attend Neighbor's elite camps
This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and his staff hosted several top prospects for the High Intensity Camp I on Friday and was expected to host several others for the High Intensity Camp II today.
Friday participates:
2020 G Sasha Goforth, 6-0 Fayetteville- Offers- South Carolina, Colorado, Texas A&M, No. 193 overall prospect in the nation
2019 G Rokia Doumbia, 5-8 Chattanooga, (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy- Offers- Arkansas, TCU, Oklahoma, ESPN’s No. 8 guard in 2019 class
2020 G Coriah Beck, 5-7 Fayetteville
2020 F Gabby Gregory, 6-0 Tulas Holland Hall -Offers- Arkansas, TCU, Vandy
2019 Wing Ginger Reece, 6-0 Lawton, Okla. -ESPN’s No. 5 wing in 2019 class
2021 G Jersey Wolfenbarger Pineville, Mo.
2018 G Amber Hawkson, 5-6 North Little Rock
2021 C/F Amauri Williams, 6-4 North Little Rock- Very highly regarded prospect in her class
2023 G Chloe Clardy, 5-7 Conway
2019 Kaitlyn Crosthwait, 5-9 Washington, Okla.
2019 PF Gabrielle McBride, 6-1, Southlake, (Texas) Carroll
2020 F Heavenly Greer, 6-3 Phoenix Horizon
2019 G Roshala Scott, 5-8 Earle
2021 G Tylei Bird Nettleton
Prospects expected to take part at Saturday’s camp:
2019 PG Kennady Tucker, 6-0 North Little Rock - Offers- Arkansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, ESPN’s No. 8 PG in 2019 class,
2019 G Jayla Hemingway, 5-9 Collerville, (Tenn.) Houston- Offers Arkansas, Texas Tech, Vandy and others. ESPN’s No. 7 guard in 2019 class
2019 G Makayla Daniels, 5-7 Frederick, Maryland
2021 G Aaliyah Moore, 5-10 Oklahoma City
