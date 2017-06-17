COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hogs gets grad transfer RB from Gamecocks

Former South Carolina running back David Williams announced Friday evening on Twitter his plans to play his last season of eligibility at Arkansas.

Williams, a graduate transfer, will have immediate eligibility to play for the Hogs this fall. He signed with the Gamecocks out of Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia in 2013.

He had 188 carries for 794 yards and 5 touchdowns in his career at South Carolina. He was he the team's third-leading rusher this past season with 56 carries for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns after losing his starting job to A.J. Turner. Williams also had 27 receptions for 264 yards.

ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, No. 13 running back and the No. 131 overall prospect in the nation out of high school.

Williams, 6-1, 220 pounds, announced his plans to transfer in early January and soon afterward committed to Connecticut on Jan. 24. He made an official visit to Fayetteville during the June 2-4 weekend.

He's expected to compete for playing time with sophomore Devwah Whaley and freshmen Maleek Williams and Chase Hayden. The Razorbacks were in the hunt for additional depth at running back after All-SEC performer Rawleigh Williams III decided to give up football after suffering a second neck injury during the last spring practice on April 29.

David Williams' single-game career-high of 110 yards came as a freshman against Furman. Williams will have a chance to play against the Gamecocks when the Razorbacks visit South Carolina on Oct. 7.

GOLF

Eppinette, Ott ASGA Junior champions

Ethan Eppinette of Texarkana and Casey Ott of Conway each held on for one-stroke victories Friday to win Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Amateur championships at Texarkana Country Club.

Eppinette finished 2-over 146 and held off Palmer McSpadden of Fayetteville by a stroke. McSpadden had the low round of the day, shooting a 3-under 69.

Cabot's Connor Gaunt finished third, two strokes behind Eppinette at 4-over 148. Noah Minton of Jonesboro was fourth (149), followed by Jackson Marseilles of Harrison and Josh McNulty of White Hall who tied for fifth at 150.

Nash Johnson of Little Rock won the boys 12-13 division with a three-shot victory over Andrew Payne of Little Rock.

Ott won the girls championship with a 3-over 151 after shooting a final-round 77. She held off Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City by a stroke and Josie Roberson of Maumelle by three. Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock and Sydney Staton of Fort Smith tied for fifth at 155.

Richard, Loeb win at SGA tournament

Tanna Richard of Fort Smith defeated Susan West of Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday to win the Women's Southern Golf Association's Mid-Amateur championship 4 and 2 at Grenada Golf Course in Hot Springs Village.

Richard advanced to the finals by defeating Liz Scaggs of Dallas in 19 holes on Thursday. West advanced to the championship by defeating Julie Oxendine of Dover 2 up.

Also Friday, Taylor Loeb of Maumelle won the consolation championship in the amateur division.

Loeb, a sophomore at Henderson State University, was defeated in Tuesday's championship flight to get into the consolation bracket where she won matches Wednesday and Thursday to advance to Friday's final.

In the final, Loeb defeated Amy Zhang in 19 holes to secure the title. Zhang had previously defeated Madison Talley of Dover in the semifinals.

Lindsey McCurdy of Liberty Hill, Texas, defeated Gabriela Coello of Winter Garden, Fla., 1 up for the championship.

Past champions of the WSGA Amateur include current LPGA stars Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Lexi Thompson.

Sports on 06/17/2017