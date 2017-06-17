Stephan signs with Yankees

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Trevor Stephan has signed with the New York Yankees for an $800,000 bonus, MLB.com reported Friday, while Arkansas State pitcher Tyler Zuber signed with the Kansas City Royals.

Stephan was 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 91 innings for the Razorbacks this season after transferring from Hill (Texas) Junior College.

The Yankees picked Stephan in the third round (92nd overall) of the Major League Baseball amateur draft Tuesday.

Stephan's signing bonus was a 36 percent increase over his projected slot value of $588,700.

Zuber, who was taken in the sixth round with the 180th overall pick by the Royals, was 6-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings for the Red Wolves. Jim Callis of MLBPipeline.com tweeted that Zuber signed for $2,500, well below his projected slot value of $251,700.

