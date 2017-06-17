Homeowner corrals escaped inmates

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. -- Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a rural Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal, authorities said.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tenn., ending a multi-state manhunt that began Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the day, police in nearby Shelbyville had responded to a call about a home invasion, where a couple had been held captive, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesman Nelly Miles said.

The suspects fled in the couple's vehicle and fired on sheriff's deputies chasing them on Interstate 24 about 50 miles southeast of Nashville, Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller said. Rutherford County Sheriff Michael Fitzhugh said his deputies did not return fire.

Rowe and Dubose crashed the car and bailed out, running into the woods, Miller said. They then came across a home set back on a long driveway.

The trooper said the homeowner, Patrick Hale, looked outside and saw the two trying to steal his car. The man held the two at gunpoint with a neighbor he called for help until the sheriff's deputies could arrive.

The two were being held at the Rutherford County jail.

Girlfriend guilty in suicide-texts case

TAUNTON, Mass. -- A woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were both teenagers was convicted Friday of involuntary manslaughter in a trial that raised questions about whether words can kill.

A judge found that Michelle Carter caused the death of Conrad Roy III, who intentionally filled his truck with carbon monoxide in a Fairhaven, Mass., store parking lot in July 2014. The judge said Carter, then 17, had a duty to call someone for help when she knew Roy was attempting suicide. Yet she did not call the police or Roy's family, he noted.

Carter, who faces up to 20 years in prison, cried and clutched a handkerchief to her face as Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz detailed her conduct and the circumstances of Roy's death but was stoic when the verdict was pronounced.

The judge focused his ruling on three words Carter said to the 18-year-old Roy after he climbed out of his truck as it was filling with toxic gas and told her he was scared.

"Get back in," Carter told Roy, according to a friend who testified that Carter described the conversation in a text message to her about a month after Roy died.

The judge said those words constituted "wanton and reckless conduct."

The judge ruled that Carter can remain free on bail until an Aug. 3 sentencing hearing.

Border agents raid migrant-aid camp

PHOENIX -- Border Patrol agents descended on a medical camp set up in the Arizona desert to provide refuge and water for migrants in the scorching summer heat, arresting four men who were receiving aid after spending several days in the desert.

The Border Patrol said agents began tracking the men Tuesday while they walked north on a known smuggling route and then entered the camp run by No More Deaths/No Mas Muertes, an organization that provides care for migrants along the border.

Catherine Gaffney, a longtime volunteer, said 15 trucks and about 30 agents, some armed with long rifles, entered the facility.

Gaffney said a camp doctor asked the agency Thursday morning for more time to treat the men, who had suffered from heat-related illnesses and needed an additional 24 hours of supervised care. She said the men were between the ages of 19 and 40.

The Border Patrol said talks between agents and camp representatives on gaining access to question the men about their legal status were unsuccessful. Agents then obtained a search warrant and swooped into the camp Thursday evening.

Oregon IDs to have 3 gender options

Oregon residents will soon have three options when selecting their gender on driver's licenses and state identification cards: "M" for male, "F" for female and "X" for a nonspecified gender.

In offering them, Oregon becomes the first state to legally recognize "non-binary" individuals on ID cards, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation, which is making the option available beginning in July. The measure was approved Thursday by the Oregon Transportation Commission, according to The Oregonian.

The change became inevitable after an Oregon judge's decision last June to allow then Jamie Shupe, 52, the right to legally identify as nonbinary, or someone who doesn't identify as either male or female.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said in a statement that it took roughly a year to implement the change because "time was required to study state laws, update computer systems, work with business partners such as law enforcement and courts, and change administrative rules."

