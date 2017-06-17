3 passengers killed in 2-car I-40 crash
Two women and a minor were killed after their car slowed on Interstate 40 and another vehicle crashed into it Wednesday afternoon in central Arkansas, authorities said.
A 2004 Ford Taurus was heading east on I-40 near Mayflower around 3:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Taurus was slowing down in the right lane due to mechanical problems when it was struck by an eastbound 2016 Toyota 4Runner, police said.
Three passengers inside the Taurus were fatally injured: Jessica Marie Johnson, 26, and Victoria Jeanette Lindsey, 65, both of Shirley, and an unnamed minor.
The Taurus driver, 23-year-old Matthew Collins of Shirley, was reported injured, as was another passenger, 22-year-old Harry Lee Johnson of Shirley.
The 4Runner's driver, 24-year-old Hayden Knox of Bryant, was also injured, police said.
At least two of the injured people were taken to UAMS Medical Center and Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway for treatment, police said.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
