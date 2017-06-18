Home /
EPIC SUNDAY DINNER
'72 Mann Transitional Class cooks up $7,000 for scholars
This article was published today at 2:12 a.m.
Cooking for College
The Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972 returned to the campus of its alma mater for the 14th annual Cooking for College, a scholarship fundraiser.
Held June 11 in the cafeteria of what is now Horace Mann Arts and Science Magnet Middle School, the event afforded guests a smorgasbord of gustatory delights by a host of contributing cooks. Meatloaf, greens, sweet potatoes, potato salad, green salad, cornbread, mashed potatoes, spinach dip with pita chips and tacos were just some of the foods from which to choose.
The afternoon event began with opening remarks by class president Fred Bledsoe, featured a speech by Patricia Boykin-Hopes and included the presentation of Madison Perry, Kiana Frierson and Cartavious Thomas-Ayers, all recipients of the class' Edwin L. Hawkins "I Challenge You" scholarship. Dinner was served afterward. A silent auction was also part of the festivities.
The Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972 is the class that would have graduated from all-black Horace Mann High School that year had the school not closed due to desegregation efforts. Members report that along with an earlier spring fashion fundraiser, Cooking for College drew $7,000 for the scholarship fund named for the principal of Horace Mann High.
Helaine R. Williams
