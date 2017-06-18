Adams' decision on football works for Jonesboro

Jonathan Adams was not planning on playing football for the Jonesboro Hurricane his sophomore season, but he had a change of heart after watching his teammates earn an easy season-opening victory.

"I really thought basketball was going to be my main sport," Adams said. "But after I saw them play Valley View [at Arkansas State] in the first game of the season I realized just how much I missed playing with my friends. The next day I went to the coaches and asked if they would allow me to rejoin the team."

Adams got his second chance and the Hurricane reaped the benefits. During his junior and senior seasons, Adams caught a combined 139 passes for 2,633 yards and 45 touchdowns.

"To be honest with you, I was a little scared when I went to talk to the coaches," Adams said. "But you get so few chances in life to do what you want to do that I decided I had nothing to lose."

"It was one of the best decisions I've ever made," Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman said.

Adams, 6-4, 200, made his mark for the Hurricane in three sports, not only becoming the school's all-time receiving leader but also making significant contributions to Jonesboro's basketball and track and field teams.

"He did it all for us," Jonesboro basketball Coach Wes Swift said. "Defensively, whoever was the other team's leading scorer, we would put Jonathan on him after halftime and he would shut him down. ... He's a freak athlete who, frankly, was our most valuable player."

Adams, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Male Athlete of the Year, will attend Arkansas State on a football scholarship in the fall.

"I want to play a role and get as much playing time as I can this fall," Adams said. "I'm going to learn and help the team as much as possible."

Coleman says Adams should have no trouble adjusting from the high school to college game.

"He has a very high work ethic," Coleman said. "And I can't wait to see what's in store for him once he's committed to one sport. In high school, he was focused on football and then he was focused on basketball and then he was focused on track. I look forward to seeing him getting even better now that he can completely have all of his attention on football."

Adams earned major respect from both his teammates and coaches during a 7-on-7 tournament last summer. Coleman said he and his assistant coaches overheard Adams telling quarterback Tyson Williams that if he ever got into trouble in the backfield that all he needed to do was throw a high pass in Adams' direction.

"In my family, you grow up with confidence," Adams said. "I wanted Tyson to have confidence in me and that all he had to do was throw the ball in my direction. I think of that ball as money and I like money. And if it's money, I'm going to go get it."

Adams' confidence came into view during the Hurricane's first game of 2016. With Jonesboro facing a fourth-and-goal at the 18, Coleman turned to his star receiver to make a play.

"Perry Darby, our offensive line coach, reminded us of what Adams said and we decided to just throw it up and let Adams make a play," Coleman said. "He made a one-handed catch for a touchdown. ... That's the kind of ability he has."

Adams was Jonesboro's leading scorer during the Class 6A state basketball tournament, averaging 13.3 points a game. He also won the long jump (21-61/4) at the Class 6A state track and field meet.

"He has a lot of skills," Swift said. "He wore a lot of hats for us."

During his senior season, Adams averaged 18.8 yards a reception and caught a touchdown pass every 2.9 catches.

"Being the factor he was as a receiver is something you just don't see very often," Coleman said. "In less than 100 catches, he was putting up the same type of production that you usually get from running backs. ... And what's so impressive to me is that other teams knew exactly where he was going to be. He was the guy everybody planned for and he could still put up big numbers."

Off the field, Coleman said Adams is "quiet and laid back with a really good sense of humor."

"Other kids seem to gravitate towards him because he has such a great personality," Coleman said. "He has supreme confidence in himself but he does it without showing any arrogance."

Although his receiving numbers were impressive, being a part of an undefeated basketball team was the highlight of Adams' high school career.

"Our practices were hard, but they were fun," Adams said. "And I think they were fun because we had such great chemistry. Winning the conference and state championships, that's what I'm most proud of."

Sports on 06/18/2017