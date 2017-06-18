All-Arkansas Preps Award Banquet recipients

Six awards were given out Saturday:

Quitman’s Tim Hooten was named the All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year. Hooten led Quitman’s girls’ cross country (Class 2A/1A), girls’ basketball (Class 2A) and girls’ track and field (Class 2A) teams to state championships.

Jonesboro’s Jonathan Adams received the Male Athlete of the Year award. Adams is a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field.

Fayetteville’s Lauren Holmes earned the Female Athlete of the Year award. Holmes participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Lady Bulldogs.

Episcopal Collegiate junior Shelby Worsham received the Hussman Community Award. The Hussman Community Award, named in honor of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter E. Hussman, Jr., is given to the athlete who has worked to better his or her community.

Annalee Parker, a senior at Marion, received the P.A.R.K. Education Award. Parker played volleyball for the Lady Patriots and graduated with a 4.12 grade-point average. She will focus on her studies as a pre-veterinary student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The CHI St. Vincent Health Award was given to North Little Rock senior Cruz Carter and Sylvan Hills junior Omari Hervey. The two football players overcame their battles with acute myeloid leukemia. The award highlights an athlete (or in this year’s case, athletes) who not only overcome a health challenge or injury, but who did so and inspired his or her team and community.