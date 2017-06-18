Altuve, Beltran go long as Astros rout Red Sox

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 7, RED SOX 1

HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve hit a solo home run, Carlos Beltran had a two-run shot and three RBI, and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-1 on Saturday night.

Altuve led off the third with his home run off the train tracks above the left-center field facade, and Beltran followed three batters later with his ninth home run of the season to put Houston ahead 6-0.

Houston jumped on Boston starter Rick Porcello (3-9) for three runs in the first. Altuve had an RBI double, and Brian McCann and Beltran followed with sacrifice flies.

Yuli Gurriel scored on Norichika Aoki's double play in the sixth to give the Astros a 7-1 lead.

David Paulino (1-0) allowed 1 run and 3 hits with 4 strikeouts in 6 innings for his first career victory.

Chris Young led off the fifth with a solo home run for Boston.

Porcello gave up 7 runs and 10 hits in 6 innings. Last year's AL Cy Young Award winner lost his fourth consecutive -- his second four-game losing streak this season -- and has allowed five or more runs in three consecutive outings.

WHITE SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 2 Todd Frazier and Matt Davidson hit consecutive home runs to lead Chicago to a victory over host Toronto.

INDIANS 9-6, TWINS 3-2 Jose Ramirez homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs as visiting Cleveland beat the Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Lonnie Chisenhall hit two home runs for Cleveland in the nightcap as the Indians took over first place in the AL Central by winning the second game.

ATHLETICS 5, YANKEES 2 Ryon Healy went deep twice for his third multi-home run game in two weeks, Matt Joyce also hit a long ball and host Oakland beat New York.

RAYS 3, TIGERS 2 Chris Archer pitched six strong innings, Daniel Robertson drove in two runs and scored a third, and visiting Tampa Bay bounced back to beat Detroit.

RANGERS 10, MARINERS 4 Mike Napoli hit two home runs, connecting along with Rougned Odor and Shin-Soo Choo in the sixth inning to power host Texas past Seattle.

ANGELS 9, ROYALS 0 Albert Pujols, Cameron Maybin and Luis Valbuena each homered and Alex Meyer dominated for six innings, helping Los Angeles beat visiting Kansas City to snap the Royals' six-game winning streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 5, GIANTS 1 Kyle Freeland tossed six solid innings, Tony Wolters drove in two runs and host Colorado beat San Francisco again.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PHILLIES 1 Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run double and also made a key catch, boosting Arizona over Philadelphia for its sixth consecutive victory.

DODGERS 10, REDS 2 Yasiel Puig hit two of the Dodgers' four home runs, powering Los Angeles to a victory over host Cincinnati on a special day honoring Pete Rose.

BRAVES 8, MARLINS 7 (10) Brandon Phillips drove in the winning run with in the bottom of the 10th inning, Matt Adams had four RBI and Atlanta rallied from a four-run deficit to beat visiting Miami.

PADRES 7, BREWERS 5 (11) Cory Spangenberg and Chase d'Arnaud each hit solo home runs in the 11th inning, lifting San Diego over host Milwaukee in yet another slugfest.

NATIONALS 7, METS 4 Trea Turner hit a leadoff home run and visiting Washington backed Stephen Strasburg with three long balls, beating New York to stay undefeated at Citi Field this season.

PIRATES 4, CUBS 3 Gregory Polanco broke out of a slump with a two-run home run, Andrew McCutchen hit his 12th home run of the season and host Pittsburgh edged Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 15, CARDINALS 7 Jonathan Schoop homered twice and drove in four runs, Manny Machado went deep in a seven-run second inning against Adam Wainwright and Baltimore beat visiting St. Louis.

