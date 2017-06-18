Appropriately tied tie lands with point striking midbelt

Q. What is the exact correct end point of a tie, and how short or long can the other end be in my effort to reach that point? I am tall. Finally, in order to reach the best length, I decide on which knot to choose. Are there any knots that are completely out of style?

A. The length of a tie, when tied, should be constant. The tip should extend down to the belt, with the actual end roughly midbelt length. Not below it. Nor above it. Most of the adjustment for the right length when tied, of course, comes from the balance between the ends before you tie the knot.

Ties are manufactured in lengths that range from 54 to 57 inches. Consistency does not seem to be a high priority in the necktie industry. When you are tying your knot -- and especially if you are tall -- those three inches can make a big difference. If you require a longer tie, don't confine yourself to the limited choices in a "tall men's store." Try this method: When shopping for a tie, narrow your selections down to a few best bets; lay them out on the counter; and see which ones are the longest. Your remaining decision is easy.

The proper length of the back piece? It is immaterial, as no one sees it. Just concentrate on having the front piece fall at your belt line. A tie that is too short draws the eye to your middle. A tie that is too long can be embarrassing. It requires a bit of trial and error.

Which knot you choose should not be based on which one results in the best length. If it does, then your tie's unknotted length is probably the issue. The knot a man uses is part of his dressing style. It should reflect his general taste, his style, and his knowledge of how to mesh the two. Certain clothes and some knots are harmonious with conservative and traditional styles. Other clothes and tie knots project a more fashion-forward approach to dressing.

Balance and consistency are subtleties that the really well-dressed guy understands and works to achieve. The right knot for a tie depends on several factors: the occasion, level of formality, the tie you are wearing, the collar you've got on, and especially the person wearing the knot. I'm not saying that everyone actually notices which ones mesh and which ones don't, but those in-the-know surely do. Since you mentioned the issue of knots and have asked, let me explain further.

Of the necktie knot options, the three main ones are the full-Windsor, the half-Windsor and the four-in-hand. Each one presents a somewhat different image.

• The full-Windsor is a wide, triangular, symmetrical knot, but its time has passed. It is too large and bulbous for today's fashion style. Ian Fleming's James Bond was not fond of the Windsor knot. A quote in From Russia With Love, "Bond mistrusted anyone who tied his tie with a Windsor knot. It showed too much vanity. It was often the mark of a cad."

• The half-Windsor has the same triangular and symmetrical shape, but its slightly smaller size is more in keeping with today's looks. It is harmonious with double-breasted styling, French cuffs and with most fashion-forward flourishes. Most importantly, it is proportioned for shirts with a spread collar.

• The four-in-hand is a small, elongated, narrow knot with one drawback that some men dislike. It is always somewhat (even if only slightly) askew. Other men like that it adds either a touch of character or a bit of imperfection. It is the smallest, most versatile knot and is the choice of conservative dressers, academics and men who dress primarily in single-breasted jackets and button-down collar shirts. It also suits forward-styled shirts with small (nonspread) collars.

I should mention that if you happen upon a tie that you really like but that is an inch or two too short, you have another option. While not all tailors can adjust ties properly, Tiecrafters, a highly specialized shop in New York, has been in business for decades, cleaning ties, narrowing them when fashions change, shortening them and even lengthening them for tall guys. They can be contacted at (212) 629-5800. Individuals and fine men's shops send them ties from all across the country.

Note: There is another necktie knot that almost no one knows about, called the Shelby (or the Pratt). It combines the best properties of the half-Windsor and the four-in-hand. With its slightly larger knot than the four-in-hand and nicely symmetrical triangle shape of the half-Windsor, it is a dapper look that you might really like. Oddly, it begins with the tie draped around your neck reversed, so the underside seam is facing up, but ends up as a great-looking knot. Check it out on the internet.

