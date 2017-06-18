Arkansans Across the Minors

Who's hot

ZACK COX (AA Tigers/Arkansas Razorbacks) remained hot for a third consecutive week, going 12 for 35 (.343) with 5 runs scored and 3 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. Cox went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Erie (Pa.) SeaWolves on June 11 in a 10-7 loss to the Portland (Maine) Sea Dogs (AA Red Sox). Dominic Ficociello (Razorbacks) went 2 for 5 with 1 run scored and 2 stolen bases in that game.

JALEN BEEKS (AAA Red Sox/Razorbacks/Fayetteville) has won each of his past two starts for the Pawtucket Red Sox after taking a loss in his Class AAA debut. Beeks earned his first Class AAA victory June 9 in a 7-3 victory over the Buffalo Bisons (AAA Blue Jays), in which he allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- on 4 hits with a walk and 8 strikeouts over 6 innings. The second victory came Thursday as the Red Sox beat the Syracuse Chiefs (AAA Nationals) 6-2. Beeks allowed 2 earned runs on 5 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. He is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA since being promoted to Pawtucket on June 3 and batters are hitting .217 against him.

Who's not

DELTA CLEARY (independent/Jonesboro) has gone 6 for 35 (.171) with 3 runs scored, 3 RBI and 7 strikeouts in his past 10 games for the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League through Thursday. His last multi-hit game was June 3, when he went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and a run scored in a 10-1 victory over the Bridgeport Bluefish.

ZACH GEORGE (High-A Pirates/Arkansas State/Paragould) hasn't hit well in the past 10 games, but he has showed signs of offensive productivity nonetheless. Overall, he went 7 for 33 (.212), but he had a home run with 5 runs scored and 7 RBI in those 10 games for the Bradenton Marauders. George went 2 for 3 with 4 RBI, 2 walks and a run scored June 11 in an 8-4 victory against the Dunedin Blue Jays (High-A Blue Jays). He drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, hit a two-run double in the Marauders' five-run second inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. His home run came Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Yankees (High-A Yankees) in the second game of a doubleheader.

News and notes

• Center fielder Forrestt Allday (AA Angels/UCA) said he found out about his selection to the Class AA Southern League All-Star Game like a lot of other people did -- on Twitter.

"The team tagged me in one of the posts, but then our manager announced it to everyone after batting practice," Allday said.

Allday, 26, will represent the Mobile BayBears in his first All-Star Game and former Arkansas Razorback Brian Anderson will represent the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AA Marlins) on the South Division team Tuesday in Pensacola, Fla. Anderson will play in his third consecutive All-Star Game after playing in the High-A Florida State League's game in each of the past two seasons.

Allday has the second-highest batting average in the Southern League and had reached base in 34 consecutive games dating back to April 24 before going 0 for 3 on June 9 in a 1-0 loss to the Birmingham Barons (AA White Sox). He also had a 10-game hitting streak between April 25 and May 5.

He has gone 14 for 36 (.389) with 8 runs scored and 5 RBI in his past 10 games, including a 2-for-3 performance with 1 run scored, 1 RBI and 2 walks Monday in a 4-3 loss to the Barons. Allday has a .332 batting average through Thursday's games with 1 home run and 24 RBI, to go along with a .456 on-base percentage, a .375 slugging percentage and .831 OPS.

Although Allday was happy about the All-Star nod, he said he was left a little confused by a one-game promotion to Class AAA Salt Lake on June 1.

"It was definitely a good experience, though," Allday said. "I met with the team in El Paso, which is where I played my first [Class AAA] game last year, so I knew how the field played. I thought I did pretty well."

Allday went 4 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI as the Bees defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA Padres) 11-10. He was sent back to Mobile on June 3 after the Angels signed center fielder Michael Bourn to a minor-league contract.

"You just try to do your best and hope everything else works out," Allday said.

It all worked out in the end, as Allday said several family members will make the seven-hour drive from the Houston area to Pensacola for the game.

Allday said he's not letting the All-Star accolades get to his head.

"Game by game, day by day, you just control what you can control," Allday said.

• Shortstop Matt Reynolds (Razorbacks) was optioned to the Class AAA Las Vegas 51s by the New York Mets on June 11, only to be recalled to the Mets on Friday when they put pitcher Matt Harvey on the disabled list with a stress injury to the scapula in his right shoulder. In his first game for Las Vegas since April 23, Reynolds went 1 for 3 with 1 RBI, 2 walks and 3 runs scored Tuesday in a 13-2 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (AAA Giants). He reached on a fielder's choice in the third inning and scored on a two-run home run by Amed Rosario, then hit a home run in the sixth and scored on a two-run double by Kevin Plawecki in the eighth.

• Pitcher Daniel Wright (Arkansas State) was called up to the Los Angeles Angels from Class AAA Salt Lake City on Thursday for the fifth time this season. Wright was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 31 and, after clearing waivers, was sent outright to Salt Lake on June 3. He had not made an appearance for the Bees before his latest call-up, but allowed 1 hit with 1 walk in 2 1/3 innings Thursday in the Angels' 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

• First baseman Andy Wilkins (Razorbacks) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins and was assigned to the Class AA Chattanooga Lookouts. Wilkins finished last season with a .242 batting average, 12 home runs and 52 RBI for the Class AAA Colorado Springs Sky Sox (AAA Brewers) while splitting time between Colorado Springs and Milwaukee. Wilkins was the designated hitter in his first game for the Lookouts on Monday, going 2 for 5 with 2 doubles, 1 RBI and 1 run scored in a 6-0 victory against the Montgomery Biscuits (AA Rays).

• Pitcher Ryne Stanek (Razorbacks) was optioned to the Class AAA Durham (N.C.) Bulls by the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Stanek pitched 9 2/3 innings for the Rays, allowing 6 earned runs on 14 hits -- including 4 home runs -- with 5 walks and 11 strikeouts this season to tally a 5.59 ERA with no record. Pitching for the Bulls for the first time since May 11, Stanek pitched 1 inning and had 1 strikeout Wednesday in an 11-0 victory against the Columbus Clippers (AAA Indians).

• Pitcher Hunter Wood (Rogers Heritage) will join Stanek in Durham after being promoted from the Class AA Montgomery Biscuits on Friday. Wood last pitched for Montgomery on Tuesday in a 9-8 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts (AA Twins), allowing 4 earned runs on 6 hits with 4 walks and 9 strikeouts over 6 innings. Wood went 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 3 starts since being optioned to Montgomery on May 30.

• Third baseman Bobby Wernes (Razorbacks), who agreed to a minor-league contract with the Colorado Rockies last month, was assigned to the Short-A Boise Hawks on Wednesday. The Hawks were scheduled to start their season Thursday against the Spokane Indians (Short-A Rangers), but the game was rained out. Wernes went 1 for 3 with a walk Friday as the Hawks beat the Indians 5-4.

• Outfielder David Harris (Southern Arkansas) was placed on the seven-day disabled list by the Schaumburg (Ill.) Boomers of the independent Frontier League on Tuesday. Harris, who was batting .279 with 2 home runs and 20 RBI in 23 games for the Boomers this season, went 1 for 3 with a strikeout in his last game June 10 in a 17-2 victory over the Normal (Ill.) CornBelters. Schaumburg radio broadcaster Tim Calderwood said he doesn't expect Harris to be out of the lineup long. "He's on the seven-day DL, but it won't be much longer than that," Calderwood said. "He had a nagging injury that slowed him a bit and they just want him to get fully healthy."

Around the horn

• Pitcher Mike Bolsinger (Razorbacks) earned a victory in his first appearance for the Class AAA Buffalo Bisons since being sent outright to Buffalo on June 8 by the Toronto Blue Jays after clearing waivers. The victory came June 10 in the Bisons' 3-0 victory over the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA Red Sox), in which Bolsinger allowed 1 hit in 2 innings. ... Pitcher Ashur Tolliver (Sylvan Hills) has pitched in four games for the Fresno Grizzlies (AAA Astros) since coming off the disabled list and has seen his ERA rise from 4.50 to 9.77 despite not factoring in any of the four decisions. He did not record an out in 2 of the 4 appearances, allowing 10 earned runs in 1 2/3 innings for a 54.00 ERA. Tolliver's ERA took its worst hit in his first game back June 9 in a 14-12 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA Padres). He pitched to 6 batters without recording an out, but allowed 6 earned runs on 3 hits with 2 walks. His ERA jumped from 4.50 to 8.36 after that game alone. Tolliver pitched two days later, as the Grizzlies beat the Chihuahuas 11-5 on June 11. He allowed 1 hit with 2 strikeouts in his only inning of work and saw his ERA drop to 7.80. Tolliver earned his second blown save of the season Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 10-9 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (AAA Rockies). He pitched to 3 batters in the seventh inning without recording an out, but saw his ERA jump to 9.60 after allowing 3 earned runs on 2 hits and 1 walk. Tolliver's ERA moved up to 9.77 after Fresno lost 12-11 to Albuquerque on Thursday. He allowed 1 earned run on 1 hit with 2 walks and 1 strikeout in just two-thirds of an inning.

-- Todd J. Pearce

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AA Angels, Mobile, Ala.;.332;55;184;24;61;5;0;1;24;5

Brian Anderson;Arkansas;3B;AA Marlins, Jacksonville, Fla.;.245;65;233;42;57;11;1;10;39;1

Michael Bernal;Arkansas;2B;A Giants, Augusta, Ga.;.255;27;94;14;24;3;1;0;10;0

Delta Cleary;Jonesboro;OF;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;.219;51;187;20;41;7;0;1;16;13

Zack Cox;Arkansas;3B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.270;35;111;14;30;3;0;1;7;0

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.242;56;194;29;47;9;0;4;24;9

Clark Eagan;Arkansas;OF;A Pirates, Charleston, W.Va.;.254;56;205;24;52;9;1;4;28;3

Aharon Eggleston;SAU;OF;independent, Bridgewater, N.J.;.296;42;142;22;42;7;0;1;21;7

Brett Eibner;Arkansas;CF;AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City.;.250;24;72;13;18;3;1;3;12;0

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.299;59;221;28;66;12;2;1;16;8

Craig Gentry;UA/Fort Smith;LF;AAA Orioles, Norfolk, Va.;.253;21;83;9;21;6;1;1;13;3

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;OF;High-A Pirates, Bradenton, Fla.;.276;36;123;20;34;8;0;2;19;0

Billy Germaine;SAU;IF;independent, Marion, Ill.;.298;20;57;5;17;3;0;0;7;0

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Schaumburg, Ill.;.279;23;86;15;24;5;1;2;20;3

Stuart Levy*;ASU/Benton;C;High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md.;.258;32;97;13;25;11;0;2;18;1

Matt Reynolds#;Arkansas;SS;AAA Mets, Las Vegas;.286;15;56;13;16;3;0;1;5;1

Ryan Scott;UALR/NLR;OF;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.244;57;213;32;52;11;3;6;38;6

Tyler Spoon;UA/Fort Smith;C;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.237;10;38;5;9;3;1;0;3;0

Geraldo Valentin;SAU;IF;independent, Cleburne, Texas;.264;28;110;5;29;5;0;1;24;0

Andy Wilkins;Arkansas;1B;AA Brewers, Chattanooga, Tenn.;.200;2;10;1;2;2;0;0;1;0

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Barrett Astin;UA/Forrest City;AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky.;2-2;7.67;13;2;0;27.0;40;15;31

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, Minn.;0-2;3.99;16;1;1;29.1;33;10;21

Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AAA Red Sox, Pawtucket, R.I.;7-2;2.51;12;12;0;68.0;50;27;73

Mike Bolsinger;Arkansas;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;2-1;1.17;6;2;0;15.1;13;3;18

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;independent, Utica, Mich.;1-2;7.90;9;0;2;13.2;15;6;14

Connor Eller;OBU/Sylvan Hills;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;2-1;4.01;16;0;1;24.2;23;18;11

Keegan Ghidotti;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;1-2;13.00;10;0;0;9.0;24;3;7

Griffin Glaude;Lyon/UCA/Beebe;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;3-1;4.47;11;0;0;24.2;24;8;24

Chandler Hawkins;Arkansas State;High-A Cardinals, Palm Beach, Fla.;1-1;3.28;19;0;0;24.2;19;14;15

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;1-1;2.92;19;0;1;24.2;17;12;28

Trey Killian;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;6-2;5.65;14;14;0;78.0;91;26;64

Jacob Morris;Arkansas;independent, Grand Prairie, Texas;0-1;5.40;10;0;0;15.0;12;19;19

David Owen;Arkansas State;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;1-0;5.35;16;0;0;38.2;50;14;28

Connor Reed;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;1-4;4.86;6;6;0;33.1;43;9;28

Mark Reyes;Jessieville;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;3-8;5.70;14;10;0;53.2;55;45;35

Nolan Sanburn;Arkansas;High-A Nationals, Woodbridge, Va.;1-1;5.06;6;2;0;21.1;24;10;17

Ryne Stanek;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;1-0;1.89;15;0;2;19.0;14;6;26

Richie Tate;Marked Tree;independent, Fargo, N.D.;1-0;1.22;9;0;1;14.2;12;7;13

James Teague;Arkansas;Short-A Orioles, Aberdeen, Md.;0-1;6.35;5;0;0;5.2;12;4;5

Sam Thoele;UALR;R Rockies, Grand Juncion, Colo.;1-1;6.46;11;0;0;15.1;21;7;12

Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;AAA Astros, Fresno, Calif.;2-0;9.77;15;0;0;15.2;17;16;16

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;3-1;5.01;23;0;0;23.1;23;12;24

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C..;4-4;4.76;12;12;0;70.0;68;24;68

Daniel Wright#;ASU;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;2-2;7.43;6;6;0;26.2;31;9;13

Through Thursday's games

*on disabled list #called up to parent club

To make additions or corrections to this list, please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 06/18/2017