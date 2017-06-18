Arkansans In The Majors
Arkansans in the Majors
INDIVIDUAL BATTING
;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;Avg
Benintendi Bos;237;34;65;9;39;.274
JMcCann Det;123;15;23;7;18;.187
Forsythe LAD;109;10;20;1;6;.183
MRynlds* NYM;24;4;4;1;1;.167
*optioned to Class AAA Las Vegas on June 11, recalled to Mets on Friday
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
;IP;H;BB;SO;W;L;ERA
Keuchel Hou;76;48;18;69;9;0;1.66
Parker LAA;31 1/3;23;9;47;2;2;2.01
Wood KC;24 2/3;31;18;17;1;2;7.30
Wright* LAA;19 2/3;21;8;11;0;1;4.58
*called up Thursday, optioned to Class AAA Salt Lake City on Saturday
