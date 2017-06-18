Arkansans in the Majors

Home / Sports /

This article was published today at 2:33 a.m.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) wipes Gatorade away from his face and hair after being doused in celebration earlier this week when his RBI single in the 12th inning gave the Red Sox a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Benintendi went 3 for 5 with a walk, a double and two RBI in the game and is batting .348 (8 for 23) in his past 7 games.