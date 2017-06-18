Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 18, 2017, 5:16 a.m.

Arkansans In The Majors

This article was published today at 2:33 a.m.

boston-red-sox-outfielder-andrew-benintendi-arkansas-razorbacks-wipes-gatorade-away-from-his-face-and-hair-after-being-doused-in-celebration-earlier-this-week-when-his-rbi-single-in-the-12th-inning-gave-the-red-sox-a-4-3-victory-over-the-philadelphia-phillies-benintendi-went-3-for-5-with-a-walk-a-double-and-two-rbi-in-the-game-and-is-batting-348-8-for-23-in-his-past-7-games

PHOTO BY AP/CHARLES KRUPA

Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) wipes Gatorade away from his face and hair after being doused in celebration earlier this week when his RBI single in the 12th inning gave the Red Sox a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Benintendi went 3 for 5 with a walk, a double and two RBI in the game and is batting .348 (8 for 23) in his past 7 games.

Arkansans in the Majors

INDIVIDUAL BATTING

;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;Avg

Benintendi Bos;237;34;65;9;39;.274

JMcCann Det;123;15;23;7;18;.187

Forsythe LAD;109;10;20;1;6;.183

MRynlds* NYM;24;4;4;1;1;.167

*optioned to Class AAA Las Vegas on June 11, recalled to Mets on Friday

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

;IP;H;BB;SO;W;L;ERA

Keuchel Hou;76;48;18;69;9;0;1.66

Parker LAA;31 1/3;23;9;47;2;2;2.01

Wood KC;24 2/3;31;18;17;1;2;7.30

Wright* LAA;19 2/3;21;8;11;0;1;4.58

*called up Thursday, optioned to Class AAA Salt Lake City on Saturday

Sports on 06/18/2017

Arkansans In The Majors

